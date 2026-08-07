Ajinkya Rahane begins new chapter, joins Steve Waugh-owned ETPL franchise Amsterdam Flames

Just a week after announcing his retirement from international cricket, Ajinkya Rahane has signed with Steve Waugh-owned Amsterdam Flames as a marquee player for the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL), marking the start of a new chapter in his cricketing journey.

Ajinkya Rahane, the former Indian cricketer hung up his boots on July 30, stepping away from all formats of the game. Just a week later, he signed on as the marquee player for Amsterdam Flames in the first-ever European T20 Premier League (ETPL). This tournament kicks off August 26 and wraps up September 20, with matches spread across Dublin, Ireland, and The Hague, Netherlands.

Rahane explained that as soon as he announced his retirement, the opportunity basically showed up right away. He took a day to think it over, but when Steve Waugh—co-owner of Amsterdam Flames—called him personally, that sealed the deal.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Rahane said. “The day I announced my retirement, I got the offer. I took a little time to consider it, then Steve reached out. With all the cricket I’ve played for so many years, and the attitude and mindset I’ve built, I realized this is a chance to make an impact globally and share my experience with other players. I’m really excited for this new chapter with the ETPL.”

He also talked up the importance of ETPL, saying it could really help cricket grow in Europe. Rahane pointed to the progress Ireland and the Netherlands have made recently, especially Ireland’s win against India and the Netherlands’ steady improvements. He’s impressed by their drive and their eagerness to learn.

“The passion these teams have is amazing,” Rahane said. “Ireland, Netherlands—they keep getting better. I’ve played against them, including World Cup matches. Their hunger to improve as teams and individuals stands out.”

Rahane believes that playing alongside top international cricketers and coaches will speed up the development of European players.

“This league gives them a chance to share the dressing room with experienced players from around the world. When you play with people who’ve been there and done that, you learn a ton. That’s why I truly believe ETPL is a huge platform for them. I can’t wait to share my experience and help make a real impact,” he added.

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