Ajay Jadeja slams 27-year-old batter's knock vs WI, says 'he batted like Dhawan'

Team India

In the series against West Indies, Indian batters, at least the top order, have been in pretty good form. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shubhman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have managed to get past the half-century mark, especially in the first ODI with the captain even scoring a 99-ball 97.

However, despite the good batting in Port of Spain, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja was particularly unhappy with the performance of both Dhawan and Iyer. Jadeja said he left bothered with the batter's inability to get a century against a comparatively weaker bowling attack.

Speaking to Fan Code at innings break on Friday, Jadeja said that Iyer had burst into the scene with a lot of promise, but since exposing his weakness towards the shorter deliveries, he has been troubled by bowlers.

"I feel for the man. I mean...he walked into the Indian side with so much promise. A year ago we would be thinking about talking about him as the future India captain and leading the side. He starts off great and has a Test match hundred. Suddenly, couple of times he has got out to short balls and not going into the technical factors behind it, but that is playing so much on his mind that you saw that in this innings," Jadeja said.

He also added that that Iyer's innings, just like Dhawan's had lacked intent.

"The way he approached today was very similar to Shikhar Dhawan. So you need a big score to get out of it. He had a decent game I would say. He would be disappointed though. With this bowling attack, you would want to make the most of it. Get a 100 and nobody will have anything to say. With this score you cannot say that he is over the problem he has had. You cannot look at this game like we did to India versus England. For me, this is a practice game," he said.