Ajay Jadeja opens up on Shreyas Iyer's comment on 'CEO involved in selection', check out what he has to say

Ajay Jadeja on Shreyas Iyer

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja said the comments were not surprising because KKR CEO Venky Mysore is acknowledged to be involved in the team’s operations. Shreyas Iyer has said that the Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision, which has been criticized this season, is influenced by the coach and the team’s CEO. Here's what the KKR skipper said during the post-match presentation of their previous game.

READ Vijay Yadav, ailing Indian cricketer gets financial support from BCCI after social media uproar

"It is really difficult (to tell players about axings). Coach and at times, the CEO is also obviously involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well, and they have put in their best efforts. The win was comprehensive, and when I spoke to the players, they were pumped up to win the game today".

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja stated that remarks were not surprising because KKR CEO Venky Mysore is known to be involved in the team’s management.

“There is no surprise in it. This is the CEO's team. If they win the CEO gets praise and if they lose CEO gets the stick. This has always been the case, we have seen instances of this being clear earlier also,” Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

READ: IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan shares intense workout video with Punjab Kings team owner Preity Zinta, watch

“There are many differing viewpoints; some believe he should not be participating.” Some believe that the coach should not be engaged and that the captain should make the decision. Some even believe that “leave the captain be,” because “you never know if he will be around or not,” and that “let the CEO decide” Ajay Jadeja Added.

“He is right, it is quite difficult to tell a player that he won't be playing. Especially if that player is the best bowler in the world or if he is someone is playing T20 for India and you yourself are not getting a spot. Whether it be captain, coach, or CEO, it is quite difficult. At least we know now that the CEO runs this team and not the captain,” said Jadeja.