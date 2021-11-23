Ajay Jadeja lashes out on India selectors for dropping THIS player for NZ Test series

The Chetan Sharma-led Indian players selection committee has been facing a major backlash from fans and numerous experts since India's disappointing performance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Now they are again being lashed after the Test squad was announced. India had defeated New Zealand at home in a clean sweep 3-0. As they now focus on the upcoming Test series, the side is missing a major player - Hanuma Vihari.

The cricketer was not named in the squad and later was added to India A tour which is in South Africa. Seeing what the selectors did, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has spoken in stern criticism and even asked why they decided to go with Shreyas Iyer in place of Vihari.

"Vihari, poor guy. He did well. He has been with Indian cricket for a while, done well. What has he done wrong? Why should he go to India A tour, why can't he play a Test match at home? Or don't send him on A tour also. Somebody who has been with the team, now goes to India A tour and a new guy comes in. That's messing with people's minds," explained Jadeja during a discussion on Cricbuzz.

Interestingly, Vihari has not played a single Test match at home since making his debut in the longest format in 2018. In fact, he has been a vital cog for the side overseas and recently Vihari gained immense popularity by playing through an injury during the Sydney Test match along with R Ashwin against Australia.

As for the Test series, the first will be played from November 25 at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur while the second will be hosted by Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium from December 3.

Skipper Virat Kohli will be missing the first game but will be present for the second. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the side.