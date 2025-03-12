Sachin Tendulkar is known for setting trends since the beginning of his career. Ajay Jadeja shared an interesting story about it.

Ajay Jadeja and Sachin Tendulkar have played a lot of domestic and international cricket together. They have seen each other growing from ordinary players to legends. Sachin Tendulkar came into international cricket at the age of 16 and within 10 years became the most valued cricketer in the world. Ajay Jadeja, while being a part of the panel on Sports Central revealed a very interesting anecdote about Sachin Tendulkar. He was joined by legends like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis on the panel.

Ajay Jadeja recalled the times when Walkman had just arrived in the Indian markets. He said, “These were the old days when Walkman were pretty new. It is about the great Sachin Tendulkar who was just an 18-19 year old kid back then. He was gifted a Walkman on his birthday by somebody. He wore the earplugs while travelling on the bus to the match. It was unthinkable during those times that how can you be secluded from the team by listening to your own music? It was the belief that you can’t be oblivion to your surrounding by listening to music. Even Sachin Tendulkar had to remove the earplugs. People were after his life. Today, the world is doing what he was doing back then.”

Ajay Jadeja was making a point about how Sachin Tendulkar had always thought differently than the rest, and how the rest of the cricketing world followed him in the coming years. He was emphasising on the point that how leaders and trend setters think in a unique way.