Ajay Devgn's viral pictures with Shahid Afridi from WCL sparks controversy: What really happened?

Several pictures of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn are circulating on the internet, in which the Singham actor is seen interacting with Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi. These pictures have sparked controversy on social media, where the actor is getting bashed for his 'anti-national' gesture.

World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 began last week on Friday, but the tournament is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Soon after WCL 2025 began, a string of pictures featuring Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Pakistan's star all-rounder Shahid Afridi went viral on social media, wherein the two are seen interacting with each other. Moreover, India and Pakistan were to face each other on Sunday, but the match was called off after receiving backlash from Indian citizens. However, pictures of WCL co-owner Ajay Devgn and Shahid Afridi created a lot of buzz for meeting the Pakistani cricketer, who mocked the Indian Army during the border tension in May earlier this year.

See the viral pics:

You can't trust on any Bollywood celebrities, Now Ajay Devgan is talking with Pakistani terrorist Shahid Afridi.



Any words for these celebrities!

One user wrote, ''You can't trust on any Bollywood celebrities, Now Ajay Devgan is talking with Pakistani terrorist Shahid Afridi. Any words for these celebrities!'' ''Ajay Devgan meets Shahid Afridi happily. These celebs desh bhakti will remain for PR only, rest they will do anything for money and don't care about the people of the country,'' wrote another.

Ajay Devgan meets Shahid Afridi happily. These celebs desh bhakti will remain for PR only, rest they will do anything for money and don't care about the people of the country.

Fact Check: Truth behind Ajay Devgn-Shahid Afridi's viral pics

The pictures of Ajay Devgn and Shahid Afridi are not fake, and the two even met each other, but these pictures are not the recent ones. It means these pictures were taken last year during the inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends, when the actor went to Edgbaston to watch the game. The final of WCL was between India and Pakistan, which the former won.

Ok these pictures are from last year dont remember India having good relation with Pakistan last year, specially Shahid Afridi.



Also Ajay Devgn is co owner of WCL. Funding Pakistani players!

Despite the viral pictures are from last year's WCL season but a section of netizens is still trolling the actor, as the relations between India and Pakistan have not been on good terms for the last decade. The actor is receiving backlash for hiring Pakistani players.

Talking about WCL 2025, despite the league match between India and Pakistan was cancelled, the two teams can lock horns in the next stage, if they qualify for the semi-finals or finals.