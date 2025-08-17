'Aisa laga ke hum mar gaye': Irfan Pathan on India's shocking 2007 ODI World Cup exit

Following a six-month period after their loss in the Cricket World Cup, India made history under the leadership of MS Dhoni by clinching the inaugural T20 World Cup, which took place in South Africa.

Former Team India fast bowler Irfan Pathan recently shared his thoughts on how he and his teammates reacted after the disappointing outcome of the 2007 Cricket World Cup. The tournament, held in the West Indies, saw India placed in Group B with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Bermuda. Cricket enthusiasts anticipated that both India and Sri Lanka would easily progress to the next stage, but Bangladesh shocked the Men in Blue by defeating them by five wickets in Port of Spain. Following this opening match loss, India's subsequent two games turned into must-win situations. In their next encounter, India decisively triumphed over Bermuda by 257 runs; however, in the final group match, they fell short in their pursuit of 255 runs against Sri Lanka, which nearly dashed their hopes of moving forward in the tournament.

Despite the defeat against Sri Lanka, India remained in Port of Spain for an additional two days to monitor the outcome of the match between Bermuda and Bangladesh. In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Pathan revealed that he and his fellow Team India members were deeply affected by both losses.

"We were in the hotel for two days. Aisa laga ke hum mar gaye (It felt as if we had died). Everybody had that feeling, and we were all very sad. Everyone was in shock," said Irfan on The Lallantop.

'गेस्ट इन द न्यूज़रूम' में इस बार हमारे मेहमान हैं क्रिकेट कॉमेंटेटर और भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व ऑलराउंडर इरफ़ान पठान. वो 2007 ICC T20 वर्ल्ड कप जीतने वाली भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के सदस्य थे. उन्होंने अपने निजी जीवन, करियर और भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के ड्रेसिंग रूम के विवादों पर बात… pic.twitter.com/tCh4Wkh96u — The Lallantop (@TheLallantop) August 15, 2025

Following Bermuda's seven-wicket defeat to Bangladesh, India's aspirations for the Super 8 were completely dashed.

In the wake of that notorious setback, India triumphed in the T20 World Cup 2007

Just six months after the Cricket World Cup loss, India made history under the leadership of MS Dhoni by clinching the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa. The Men in Blue overcame formidable opponents including Pakistan, Australia, England, and South Africa throughout their victorious journey.

Irfan Pathan was instrumental in this achievement, taking 10 wickets across six innings in seven matches with an impressive economy rate of 6.77. In the final against Pakistan in Johannesburg, he delivered an outstanding performance, finishing with figures of 3/16 after bowling four overs. His remarkable bowling display earned him the title of Player of The Match (POTM).

Also read| 'The only problem with him...': Virat Kohli's ex-teammate responds with brutal honesty when confronted over past comments