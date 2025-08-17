'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hospital amid traumatised crowd at Trent Bridge

Flight attendant reveals shocking secrets of cockpit romance at 35,000 feet

Top 6 richest comedy stars in India: How much do Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and others earn?

Election Commission press conference: Poll body calls Rahul Gandhi's allegations 'insult to Constitution'

BAD news for Microsoft employees as company plans to implement three-day attendance policy or employees can...

MS Dhoni to become Team India's head coach? Ex-India star makes BIG claim

Hartalika Teej 2025: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance, more

How Neha Dhupia transformed herself post pregnancy, dropping 23 kg with consistency, not shortcuts

'Aisa laga ke hum mar gaye': Irfan Pathan on India's shocking 2007 ODI World Cup exit

'Khela Hobe' Diwas: TMC leader beats, slaps, and punches teacher on football field; Students protest against 'Dadagiri' at the police station

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hospital amid traumatised crowd at Trent Bridge

Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hosp

Flight attendant reveals shocking secrets of cockpit romance at 35,000 feet

Flight attendant reveals shocking secrets of cockpit romance at 35,000 feet

Top 6 richest comedy stars in India: How much do Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and others earn?

A look at net worth of 6 richest comedy stars in India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Aisa laga ke hum mar gaye': Irfan Pathan on India's shocking 2007 ODI World Cup exit

Following a six-month period after their loss in the Cricket World Cup, India made history under the leadership of MS Dhoni by clinching the inaugural T20 World Cup, which took place in South Africa.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 03:50 PM IST

'Aisa laga ke hum mar gaye': Irfan Pathan on India's shocking 2007 ODI World Cup exit

TRENDING NOW

    Former Team India fast bowler Irfan Pathan recently shared his thoughts on how he and his teammates reacted after the disappointing outcome of the 2007 Cricket World Cup. The tournament, held in the West Indies, saw India placed in Group B with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Bermuda. Cricket enthusiasts anticipated that both India and Sri Lanka would easily progress to the next stage, but Bangladesh shocked the Men in Blue by defeating them by five wickets in Port of Spain. Following this opening match loss, India's subsequent two games turned into must-win situations. In their next encounter, India decisively triumphed over Bermuda by 257 runs; however, in the final group match, they fell short in their pursuit of 255 runs against Sri Lanka, which nearly dashed their hopes of moving forward in the tournament.

    Despite the defeat against Sri Lanka, India remained in Port of Spain for an additional two days to monitor the outcome of the match between Bermuda and Bangladesh. In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Pathan revealed that he and his fellow Team India members were deeply affected by both losses.

    "We were in the hotel for two days. Aisa laga ke hum mar gaye (It felt as if we had died). Everybody had that feeling, and we were all very sad. Everyone was in shock," said Irfan on The Lallantop.

    Following Bermuda's seven-wicket defeat to Bangladesh, India's aspirations for the Super 8 were completely dashed.

    In the wake of that notorious setback, India triumphed in the T20 World Cup 2007

    Just six months after the Cricket World Cup loss, India made history under the leadership of MS Dhoni by clinching the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa. The Men in Blue overcame formidable opponents including Pakistan, Australia, England, and South Africa throughout their victorious journey.

    Irfan Pathan was instrumental in this achievement, taking 10 wickets across six innings in seven matches with an impressive economy rate of 6.77. In the final against Pakistan in Johannesburg, he delivered an outstanding performance, finishing with figures of 3/16 after bowling four overs. His remarkable bowling display earned him the title of Player of The Match (POTM).

    Also read| 'The only problem with him...': Virat Kohli's ex-teammate responds with brutal honesty when confronted over past comments

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Inside Shankar Mahadevan’s six-storey Navi Mumbai mansion 'Sasha Villa' with 'James Bond' lift, recording studio, large jacuzzi, home theatre
    Inside Shankar Mahadevan’s six-storey Navi Mumbai mansion 'Sasha Villa'
    Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian tri-colour to celebrate 79th Independence Day, WATCH
    Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian tri-colour to celebrate 79th Independen
    'He's been barking for so long': Irfan Pathan's 'dog meat' jibe at Shahid Afridi that stunned Pakistan
    'He's been barking for so long': Irfan Pathan's 'dog meat' jibe at Shahid Afridi
    War 2 vs Coolie box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR FAIL to beat Rajinikanth, Thalaiva's movie earns Rs 150 crore, YRF Spy thriller opens at..
    War 2 vs Coolie box office collection: Hrithik-NTR FAIL to beat Rajinikanth
    From What's Wrong with Secretary Kim to Marry My Husband: 6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch
    6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
    Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
    Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE