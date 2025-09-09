Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav says this about Sanju Samson's prospects for India's playing XI, shares, 'we will make right decision...'

The selection of Sanju Samson has become a topic of discussion following Shubman Gill's return to the T20I squad. Read here to know what India captain Suryakumar Yadav said on Samson's inclusion in playing XI.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 04:04 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav says this about Sanju Samson's prospects for India's playing XI, shares, 'we will make right decision...'
India captain Suryakumar Yadav showcased his wit during the captains' press conference before the Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates, offering a clever response when asked about Sanju Samson's place in the team.

The selection of Samson has become a topic of discussion following Shubman Gill's return to the T20I squad. Gill's reappointment as vice-captain has led to speculation that the Kerala batsman might be excluded from the playing eleven, notwithstanding his recent performances at the top of the batting order. Further fueling the debate, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar's recent statements have suggested that selection choices may be influenced by the overall balance of the team.

Asia Cup 2025: What Suryakumar Yadav said on Sanju Samson's inclusion in India's playing XI?

Suryakumar opted to lighten the mood with a humorous response when asked about Samson's inclusion in India's playing XI. "Sir, I will message you the playing XI. But yes, we are really taking good care of him and don’t worry, we shall make the right decision," he said, smiling at the assembled reporters.

Since Gautam Gambhir assumed the role of head coach, Samson has experienced his most consistent period in international cricket. The 30-year-old batsman scored three T20I centuries in 2024 and established a strong opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma, offering India aggressive starts at the beginning of the innings. His performances had indicated that he had finally established himself at the highest level after experiencing intermittent opportunities over the years.

Shubman Gill's selection for Asia Cup 2025

However, Gill's return has introduced complications. The management may opt to support him with a long-term perspective, particularly as his leadership roles suggest he is being prepared for greater responsibilities across different formats. Despite Samson's recent performance making him a strong contender, the selectors and team management will need to balance current form with future strategic planning.

For the time being, Suryakumar has remained tight-lipped, declining to reveal any details about the final playing eleven. The decision of whether India maintains the Samson-Abhishek partnership or gives Gill another opportunity will only be revealed when the tournament begins.

India is scheduled to commence their Asia Cup campaign against the host nation, the UAE, on Sunday, September 14, in Dubai.

