Aiming to make comeback for New Zealand tour, Jasprit Bumrah begins training at MCA

Jasprit Bumrah had suffered from a stress fracture of the back and was not part of Team India's victories at home.

Now having recovered, the pacer has started working out under Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals’ trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam at the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Bumrah had picked up the injury in September and did not play in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh. He will now also miss the upcoming limited-overs assignment against West Indies starting December 6.

“He has been training at MCA. It’s a personal arrangement,” an official source told PTI.

Ready to jump into this week like. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/zpxsaXIKwm — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 2, 2019

The 25-year-old is, however, expected to make a comeback for next year’s tour to New Zealand. India will play five T20 Internationals, three one-dayers, followed by two Tests starting January 24.

As for the trainer, despite being employed with the Delhi IPL franchise, it is learned that Sivagnanam also works independently with players.

“Sivagnanam is free to work with anyone when IPL is not on as he is primarily a consultant for the Delhi team. It is purely a personal arrangement between the two parties,” a Delhi Capitals source said.

Sivagnanam had also applied for the India job in August but lost out to New Zealand’s Nick Webb for the position.