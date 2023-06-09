IND vs AUS: AI was tasked with predicting the outcome of the 2023 WTC Final, Here's what happened next

Image Source: Twitter

The increasing popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is having a profound impact on various aspects of life, including the world of cricket.

Recently, the official Instagram account of Cricket Australia utilized an AI-driven approach to predict the outcome of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Kennington Oval in London.

“We asked AI to predict the outcome of the WTC23 final and the results were, ahhh, interesting,” Cricket Australia wrote on Instagram.

The result, produced by AI, was read out by Australian cricketers. “Australia and India took on a nerve-wracking battle. Australia, chasing a challenging target, had an unconventional strategy. Their batting order was reversed, adding an element of surprise to the contest,” Australia skipper Pat Cummins said in the video.

Josh Hazlewood continued, "Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, the unlikely opening pair, took guard. Hazlewood displayed some unexpected finesse, and struck some elegant boundaries, setting the tone for an audacious chase. India struggled to find their rhythm after being taken aback by the unconventional approach of Australia."

Cummins added further, "Pat Cummins came at number three, leading from the front. His fearless intent brought belief into the Aussies camp and brought them close to a win with each stroke. With two runs needed in one ball, he sent the ball into the night skies, launching a nervy full toss delivered by the Indian bowler."

"Australia triumphed despite all odds, with their unconventional approach proving to be a masterstroke," said Hazlewood.

"The Oval erupted," concluded Lyon.

While the use of AI in cricket can be entertaining, the real excitement lies in the on-field action between the two teams.

The first day of the WTC final between Australia and India was nothing short of thrilling. Despite a rocky start, Australia made an impressive comeback. Pacer Mohammed Siraj secured a brilliant start for the Rohit Sharma-led side by dismissing Usman Khawaja for a duck. Shardul Thakur claimed the second wicket of the game by sending David Warner back to the dressing room for 43. Marnus Labuschagne was the next to depart, falling prey to Mohammad Shami right after the lunch break.

As the game progresses, fans eagerly await the outcome of this highly anticipated match.

READ| WTC Final: Virat Kohli posts cryptic Instagram story after getting trolled over viral dressing room image