AI images of Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya at Golden Temple spark outrage; SGPC plans legal action

AI-generated images showing Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya inside the Golden Temple complex have sparked massive outrage online. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has strongly condemned the viral visuals and is preparing strict legal action.

Things have taken a controversial turn at the Golden Temple in Amritsar after some AI-generated photos and videos popped up online. A cricket fan page on Facebook posted images featuring cricketers and Bollywood celebrities at the temple, and these sparked outrage. In one shot, you see Yuvraj Singh standing there with his head uncovered, and in another, Hardik Pandya is also bareheaded. That doesn’t sit well in Sikhism, since it's required to cover your head before entering the Golden Temple.

Just a few days ago, someone shared an AI video showing a skeleton walking around the temple and wearing shoes inside the langar hall — plus, another person was driving a jeep right on the circumambulation path. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) raised strong objections, but the incidents keep piling up.

Now, the SGPC has condemned the new set of photos and demanded that both central and state governments pass tough laws to punish those responsible and prevent similar acts in the future.

Looking at the images: The first photo includes Yuvraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and Abhishek’s mother. Arshdeep is wearing a turban; Abhishek and his mother both have their heads covered. But Yuvraj, standing with the Golden Temple behind him, has his head bare.

The second picture is no different — Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Ranveer Singh are there. Virat, Dhoni, and Ranveer have their heads covered. Hardik’s head is bare, again with the temple in the background.

These photos have been posted by the Cric Entertainment page, which has over 238,000 followers. The captions clearly mention these are AI creations, and that’s fueling suspicion: Was this deliberate? After all, the images single out just one cricketer in each group as bareheaded, while the others follow the rules. People in the comments are openly criticizing the creators, but the photos are still up.

SGPC Advocate Amanbir Singh Siali said the committee is working hard to address these viral images and is filing complaints with the authorities as more reports come in.

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