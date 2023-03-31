Search icon
Ahmedabad Weather Update, CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Weather forecast for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match 1

The Gujarat Titans enter the tournament as the reigning champions and will look to defend the title this season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 06:37 AM IST

Fans are in for a treat as the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

The reigning champions, GT, led by Hardik Pandya, surprised many pundits last season by clinching the title in their debut season. They have further strengthened their squad with the addition of Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, and Kane Williamson, among others, at the mini-auction last year. GT will be looking to replicate their form from last year and start the season with a win.

On the other hand, CSK had a disappointing campaign last year, finishing with only four wins from 14 games. Their campaign was marred by controversy, and Ravindra Jadeja stepped down as skipper after a miserable start to IPL 2022. However, with the addition of Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane, CSK has bolstered their squad and is considered one of the title contenders this year.

Weather Forecast

Despite seasonal rains in Ahmedabad in the last couple of days, there is no chance of precipitation during the game, much to the delight of fans. The temperature will hover between 27 and 32 degrees Celsius, with humidity close to 20 percent.

In conclusion, the stage is set for an exciting match between GT and CSK, and fans can expect a thrilling start to the IPL 2023 season.

