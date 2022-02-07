IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya-led franchise going to be called Ahmedabad Titans? Here's what we know

After always having eight teams, the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen two new teams get added to the 15th edition - Lucknow and Ahmedabad. With the mega auction just days away, the Lucknow team already released their identity and called themselves 'Lucknow Super Giants,' however, the other team is still to get a new name.

It is now come to notice that the Ahmedabad franchise has reportedly picked their name and it would be 'Ahmedabad Titans'. However, there is no official confirmation of this information yet.

According to InsideSport the new team is all to release their brand identity and team name before the auction.

Earlier, the Ahmedabad franchise picked three players: Purse 52 crore remaining

Hardik Pandya (Captain) – Rs 15 crore

Rashid Khan – Rs 15 Crore

Shubman Gill – Rs 8 Crore

Talking about their coaching staff, it has Ashish Nehra as the Head coach while Gary Kirsten will be their mentor.

As far as the auction is concerned, it is just a few days away. The 15th edition already saw the initial eight teams retain at least four players while the two new teams pick three players each from the draft.

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13 (Saturday and Sunday) in Bengaluru. A total of 590 players will be auctioned of which 370 are Indians and 220 overseas. There are 228 capped players while 355 are uncapped and 7 belong to the Associate nation.