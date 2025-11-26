Ahmedabad confirmed as host for 2030 Commonwealth Games; event returns to India for historic centenary edition

India has been confirmed as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad selected for the centenary edition of the quadrennial event. The milestone Games mark the event’s return to India and are expected to feature major infrastructure, tourism and sports development boosts.

Ahmedabad has been officially designated as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, marking India's return to a major global sporting event for the first time since it held the Commonwealth Games in 2010 in Delhi. This decision was ratified by delegates from 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories during the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly held in Glasgow.

India's vision for the 2030 Games highlighted Ahmedabad, also known as Amdavad, as a modern and culturally vibrant city capable of hosting a memorable Centenary edition. The proposal built upon the groundwork laid by Glasgow 2026 and showcased India's youthful spirit, ambition, and robust sporting culture.

Following the announcement, the General Assembly Hall was illuminated by a cultural performance featuring twenty Garba dancers and thirty Indian dhol drummers. This routine, performed by members of Glasgow's Indian community alongside others from across the Commonwealth, celebrated the rich heritage of Gujarat and provided a preview of what athletes and fans can anticipate in 2030.

Commonwealth Sport President Dr. Donald Rukare stated that the confirmation of Ahmedabad signifies the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Games.

"This is the start of a new golden era for Commonwealth Sport. After a Games reset we head to Glasgow 2026 in fantastic shape to welcome the 74 teams of the Commonwealth before setting our sights on Amdavad 2030 for a special Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games.” He added, “India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance, and I am delighted to report strong interest from a range of nations to host the 2034 Games and beyond. We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health.”

The centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games is expected to include 15-17 disciplines. The Amdavad 2030 team will collaborate closely with Commonwealth Sport and the International Federation community to develop a dynamic and engaging sports program that resonates locally while appealing globally.

The process to finalize the remaining events will commence next month, with the complete line-up for the Centenary Games set to be revealed next year.

The sports being considered include: Archery, Badminton, 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Beach Volleyball, T20 Cricket, Cycling, Diving, Hockey, Judo, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Rugby Sevens, Shooting, Squash, Triathlon, Para Triathlon, and Wrestling. The host city may also propose up to two new or traditional sports.

India has consistently enhanced its infrastructure in preparation for the centenary edition of the Games. In recent years, the subcontinent has successfully hosted a variety of sports events. Most recently, India held the Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, along with its inaugural World Athletics Intercontinental Tour.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has made a concerted effort to attract international sporting events to the nation, with the ultimate aim of hosting the Summer Olympics in 2036. As the country progresses towards this goal, both political and sports leaders have worked to ensure that India is set to host a series of prominent events, thereby fostering the development of a strong sports infrastructure nationwide.

