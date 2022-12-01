Ahead of wedding with Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's personal leave approved by BCCI

KL Rahul, the vice-captain of Team India was rested for India's tour of New Zealand after the T20 World Cup 2022, along with other senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and now Rahul could miss the home assignment against Sri Lanka in January 2023 as well, as he is due to get married to Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty.

Rumours of Rahul and Athiya's marriage have been circulating for a while now, and as per the latest reports, Rahul has had his leaves approved from BCCI, as he will not take part in India's home series against Sri Lanka at the start of the new year.

Rahul will get married to Sunil Shetty's daughter Athiya, while he will be back for the Bangladesh tour, but he is expected to take a break once again afterwards.

With Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's T20 captaincy in doubt, Hardik Pandya may well take over as captain, in Rahul's absence.

The Indian opener has been dating Athiya since 2018, and recently, Suniel Shetty had also confirmed that they would tie the knot very soon.

"Hopefully soon, we will know when and where will the wedding will happen. I guess at the right time, everyone will know details about the wedding," stated the veteran actor to Hindustan Times.

Rahul has travelled with the rest of his teammates to Dhaka, wherein they will play 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches, but after the final assignment of 2022, the 29-year-old will get occupied with his personal engagements.

India's squad for the Bangladesh tour:

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Srikar Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav