If some media reports are to be believed, Indian head coach is returning back to India from England, ahead of the 5-match Test series starting from June 20.

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir, who was in England for the upcoming Test series, has returned home from the UK, as per some media reports. The former Indian batter travelled to England last week with the players to prepare for the upcoming 5-match series, starting June 20 at Headingley. As India is scheduled to play an intra-squad match ahead of the series, some media reports claimed that Gambhir is returning back to home country due to a family emergency. ''Team India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is returning to India from England due to a family emergency, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources.

For those unversed, India is set to lock horns with England without its legends like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the first time in many years as they announced their retirement from the red-ball format last month.

India tour of England

The 5-match Test series to commence on June 20 at Leeds and will conclude in August, with Shubman Gill leading the Indian side. The matches of the upcoming series are scheduled to be played at Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's, The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

Indian squad for England series

Shubman Gill (C)

Rishabh Pant (WK/VC)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Karun Nair

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Ravindra Jadeja

Nitish Reddy

Dhruv Jurel

Washington Sundar

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Akash Deep

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav