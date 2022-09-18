Ahead of T20I series against Australia, Virat Kohli gets a new haircut - Check pics

Virat Kohli

It's a known fact that Virat Kohli loves experimenting with his hair, especially before every cricket series. He is one of those cricketers who has never shied away from trying out different hairdos.

As he is now gearing up for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Kohli has once again grabbed attention with his hairstyle.

Several images of Kohli’s new look have surfaced online. Originally, the pictures were shared by celebrity hairstylist Rashid Salmani who stated that he has given Kohli the new look.

On Saturday, hairstylist Rashid Salmani posted a video on his Instagram page where he can be seen with Virat Kohli. Salmani shared a couple of photos of Kohli sporting the new hairstyle on which he wrote “New look for King Kohli”. Although there isn’t too much of a new look, the post has garnered good attention on the social media platform.

Talking about former captain’s on the field performance, he was last seen in Asia Cup 2022 where he turned all the heads while regaining his golden touch. Kohli, while playing against Afghanistan in super four match, smashed his much-awaited 71st ton to silence many critics. With his maiden T20I ton, he finished as the highest run-getter for India in the tournament with 276 runs under his belt.

Talking of T20 WC 2022, India would be expecting to make their case strong in the ICC event, especially after a poor outing in 2021, where they couldn’t make it to the semi-final.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.