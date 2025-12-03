Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026, BCCI unveils Team India's striking new jersey with tricolour touch

The BCCI has unveiled Team India’s new jersey for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, featuring a vibrant tricolour collar and a refreshed modern design. The patriotic theme, sleek pattern and updated fit have excited fans as India prepares for the global tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled Team India's jersey for the T20 World Cup 2026 today. This announcement took place during the innings break of the second ODI between India and South Africa in Raipur, where the home team scored an impressive 358 runs in their 50 overs, thanks to remarkable centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Virat Kohli. It is worth noting that India is co-hosting the T20 World Cup 2026 with Sri Lanka, with the tournament scheduled to run from February 7 to March 8.

Regarding the jersey, the deep blue color remains prominent, complemented by orange accents on the sides. Interestingly, the tri-color of India's national flag has been relocated to the collar of the jersey. Additionally, vertical blue stripes adorn the design.

LADIES & GENTLEMAN HERE TEAM INDIA NEW JERSEY FOR T20 WORLD CUP 2026. pic.twitter.com/SnrwfnuRH5 — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) December 3, 2025

Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma were present on stage to reveal the jersey, as BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and a representative from Adidas presented the T20 World Cup jerseys to them.

Team India's T20I Jersey handed to brand ambassador Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/cW7F97Ybzb — Indian Cricket Team (@TeamIndia_in) December 3, 2025

In related news, the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026 was released last week. India will kick off their tournament journey on the opening day, February 7, against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Their subsequent matches will take place in Delhi, Colombo, and Ahmedabad, where they will face Namibia, Pakistan, and the Netherlands, respectively.

Should Team India advance to the Super Eight round, their matches will be held in Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. If they qualify, the semifinal will occur in Mumbai, while the final is slated for Ahmedabad, unless Pakistan qualifies, in which case it will be held in Colombo.

T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Namibia and Netherlands

Group B: Bangladesh, Italy, England, Nepal and West Indies

Group C: Australia, Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe

Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and UAE

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

February 7 (11:00 AM): Pakistan vs Netherlands (Colombo)

February 7 (3:00 PM): West Indies vs Bangladesh (Kolkata)

February 7 (7:00 PM): India vs USA (Mumbai)

February 8 (11:00 AM): New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Chennai)

February 8 (3:00 PM): England vs Nepal (Mumbai)

February 8 (7:00 PM): Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Colombo)

February 9 (11:00 AM): Bangladesh vs Italy (Kolkata)

February 9 (3:00 PM): Zimbabwe vs Oman (Colombo)

February 9 (7:00 PM): South Africa vs Canada (Ahmedabad)

February 10 (11:00 AM): Netherlands vs Namibia (Delhi)

February 10 (3:00 PM): New Zealand vs UAE (Chennai)

February 10 (7:00 PM): Pakistan vs USA (Colombo)

February 11 (11:00 AM): South Africa vs Afghanistan (Ahmedabad)

February 11 (3:00 PM): Australia vs Ireland (Colombo)

February 11 (7:00 PM): England vs West Indies (Mumbai)

February 12 (11:00 AM): Sri Lanka vs Oman (Kandy)

February 12 (3:00 PM): Nepal vs Italy (Mumbai)

February 12 (7:00 PM): India vs Namibia (Delhi)

February 13 (11:00 AM): Australia vs Zimbabwe (Colombo)

February 13 (3:00 PM): Canada vs UAE (Delhi)

February 13 (7:00 PM): USA vs Netherlands (Chennai)

February 14 (11:00 AM): Ireland vs Oman (Colombo)

February 14 (3:00 PM): England vs Bangladesh (Kolkata)

February 14 (7:00 PM): New Zealand vs South Africa (Ahmedabad)

February 15 (11:00 AM): West Indies vs Nepal (Mumbai)

February 15 (3:00 PM): USA vs Namibia (Chennai)

February 15 (7:00 PM): India vs Pakistan (Colombo)

February 16 (11:00 AM): Afghanistan vs UAE (Delhi)

February 16 (3:00 PM): England vs Italy (Kolkata)

February 16 (7:00 PM): Australia vs Sri Lanka (Kandy)

February 17 (11:00 AM): New Zealand vs Canada (Chennai)

February 17 (3:00 PM): Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Kandy)

February 17 (7:00 PM): Bangladesh vs Nepal (Mumbai)

February 18 (11:00 AM): South Africa vs UAE (Delhi)

February 18 (3:00 PM): Pakistan vs Namibia (Colombo)

February 18 (7:00 PM): India vs Netherlands (Ahmedabad)

February 19 (11:00 AM): West Indies vs Italy (Kolkata)

February 19 (3:00 PM): Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (Colombo)

February 19 (7:00 PM): Afghanistan vs Canada (Chennai)

February 20 (7:00 PM): Australia vs Oman (Kandy)

Also read| IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad create history; break legendary ODI record set by Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik