Ahead of South Africa tour, Rohit Sharma makes BIG statement over Virat Kohli's leadership

Days ahead of India's tour of South Africa, Team India newly appointed ODI skipper Rohit Sharma talked about Virat Kohli and his contributions as the captain of Indian cricket team in ODI and T20I. It is to be noted that Rohit Sharma was recently appointed the new ODI captain in place of Kohli after the selectors decided to appoint a single leader for shorter formats of the game.

Notably, India performed superbly under Kohli's leadership but the Men in Blue did not win an ICC title under his captaincy.

Talking about Kohli’s legacy as India skipper, Rohit said that under Kohli's leadership there was a clear message to win every game.

“He’s put the team in the situation where there is no looking back. Those five years that he has led the team led from the front every time we stepped onto the park. There was a clear grit and determination to win every game that was the message to the entire squad," Rohit told BCCI.tv.

Rohit said that he enjoyed under Kohli. “We had a great time playing under him obviously we played I played a lot of cricket under him and enjoyed every moment and I will still continue to do that," he added.

Rohit noted that every member of Indian team is focused on getting better as an individual

“We need to keep getting better as a team and keep getting better as an individual that will be the focus of not just me but the entire squad moving forward. That is what we will be looking forward to do is getting better and make sure how we can get better as a team," he said.

“There are lots of World Cup coming, India will be eying for sure but there is a process to follow & then focus on the end goal. We need to do lots of right things & I don’t think we didn’t do much wrong from 2014, just need to go that extra inch," noted Rohit.