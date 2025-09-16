Ahead of PM Modi's 75th birthday, Ravindra Jadeja recalls what PM advised MS Dhoni during his first meeting

In a special video post on X, the Indian all-rounder recalled the time when he first met PM Narendra Modi and what he told the then Team India captain, MS Dhoni, about him.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Team India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared an anecdote about his first meeting with the PM, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2010. In a special post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Jadeja shared that Team India was in Ahmedabad for a match against South Africa, and the PM met players who were lined up on the field for introduction ahead of the game. As per the story narrated by Jaddu, MS Dhoni, who was the skipper of the Indian cricket team back then, was introducing each player, and when his turn came, PM Modi smiled and asked the captain to 'take care of him'.

''I first met Modi ji in 2010, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. We had a match against South Africa in Ahmedabad, and the teams were lined up on the field for introductions just before the game began. Modi ji arrived and shook hands with all the players. That was the first time I met him. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, our captain at the time, introduced me to him. Modi ji smiled and said to Dhoni, "Take care of him.. he's our boy." That simple line coming from someone in his position, especially in front of my team, made me feel incredibly proud and happy. It reflected warmth, and the genuine personal care he extends to everyone he meets. It is a moment I have never forgotten. #MyModiStory,'' Jadeja said.

Apart from Jadeja, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj also shared his 'Modi Story' and recalled the time when Team India lost the 2023 World Cup Final and PM Modi came to the dressing room and lifted their spirits with his words. Not only this, he also mentioned the time when nearly after year later, India won the T20 World Cup, then the PM also called the team to congratulate.

Meanwhile, Team India are currently busy with the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, wherein they have already qualified for the Super 4.