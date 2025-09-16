Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kim Jong Un bans words like 'hamburgers', 'ice-cream', 'karaoke' in North Korea; know why

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'out of work' after separating from Naga Chaitanya? Lakshmi Manchu drops major hint about actress who 'got divorced and...'

Ratan Tata’s young aide Shantanu Naidu roasts followers of viral Google’s Gemini AI saree trend, ‘Itna lazy ho gaya...’; watch his hilarious take

Delhi govt issues new guidelines to control stray dog population days after SC order

PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: BJP marks celebration with ‘Seva Pakhwada’; check details of programme here

More layoffs! THIS US car giant announces 1,000 job cuts, check details

Sangram Singh BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Nikita Rawal: 'We have met just 3–4 times and...'

Centre issues BIG statement on India-US trade deal talks in Delhi: 'The discussions were...'

Ahead of PM Modi's 75th birthday, Ravindra Jadeja recalls what PM advised MS Dhoni during his first meeting

Dhanashree Verma says another SHOCKING statement about divorcing Yuzendra Chahal, calls chatter 'basless, delibrately created' by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kim Jong Un bans words like 'hamburgers', 'ice-cream', 'karaoke' in North Korea; know why

Kim Jong Un bans words like 'hamburgers', 'ice-cream', 'karaoke' in North Korea;

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'out of work' after separating from Naga Chaitanya? Lakshmi Manchu drops major hint about actress who 'got divorced and...'

Samantha 'out of work' after separating from Naga Chaitanya? Lakshmi Manchu says

Ratan Tata’s young aide Shantanu Naidu roasts followers of viral Google’s Gemini AI saree trend, ‘Itna lazy ho gaya...’; watch his hilarious take

Ratan Tata’s young aide Shantanu Naidu roasts followers of viral Gemini AI saree

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Ahead of PM Modi's 75th birthday, Ravindra Jadeja recalls what PM advised MS Dhoni during his first meeting

In a special video post on X, the Indian all-rounder recalled the time when he first met PM Narendra Modi and what he told the then Team India captain, MS Dhoni, about him.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 10:42 PM IST

Ahead of PM Modi's 75th birthday, Ravindra Jadeja recalls what PM advised MS Dhoni during his first meeting
PM Narendra Modi to turn 75 on September 17, 2025
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Team India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared an anecdote about his first meeting with the PM, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2010. In a special post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Jadeja shared that Team India was in Ahmedabad for a match against South Africa, and the PM met players who were lined up on the field for introduction ahead of the game. As per the story narrated by Jaddu, MS Dhoni, who was the skipper of the Indian cricket team back then, was introducing each player, and when his turn came, PM Modi smiled and asked the captain to 'take care of him'.

 

''I first met Modi ji in 2010, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. We had a match against South Africa in Ahmedabad, and the teams were lined up on the field for introductions just before the game began. Modi ji arrived and shook hands with all the players. That was the first time I met him. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, our captain at the time, introduced me to him. Modi ji smiled and said to Dhoni, "Take care of him.. he's our boy." That simple line coming from someone in his position, especially in front of my team, made me feel incredibly proud and happy. It reflected warmth, and the genuine personal care he extends to everyone he meets. It is a moment I have never forgotten. #MyModiStory,'' Jadeja said.

 

Watch the clip:

 

 

Apart from Jadeja, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj also shared his 'Modi Story' and recalled the time when Team India lost the 2023 World Cup Final and PM Modi came to the dressing room and lifted their spirits with his words. Not only this, he also mentioned the time when nearly after year later, India won the T20 World Cup, then the PM also called the team to congratulate.

Meanwhile, Team India are currently busy with the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, wherein they have already qualified for the Super 4.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What has Muslim Personal Law Board said on Supreme Court order on Waqf Amendment Act?
What has Muslim Personal Law Board said on SC order on Waqf Amendment Act?
Ahead of IND vs PAK clash at Asia Cup, BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla gives BIG update on Team India’s jersey sponsorship, says 'will be finalised in…'
Ahead of IND vs PAK clash at Asia Cup, BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla gives BI
Legendary songwriter Bobby Hart, who gave Monkees their biggest hits, passes away
Legendary songwriter Bobby Hart, who gave Monkees their biggest hits, dies
No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as India 'A' squad announced for ODI series vs Australia; Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma to lead
No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as India 'A' squad announced for ODI series vs Aus
ITR filing deadline missed? Here’s what taxpayers can do after September 15
ITR filing deadline missed? Here’s what taxpayers can do after September 15
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE