Ahead of LSG vs DC, David Warner copies Salman Khan's moves in viral video

David Warner is a well-renowned cricketer in India. Apart from his on-field exploits, Warner's antics on social media, his hilarious dance videos and Bollywood-inspired Instagram reels are very popular among Indian cricket fans.

Ahead of the LSG vs DC match in IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, April 7, Warner posted a funny video of himself, wherein his face was morphed on the face of Salman Khan. The Australian batter also asked his fans whether he should perform on the Bollywood song 'Seeti Maar', himself.

Since Warner shared the video on Instagram, it has gone crazy viral and has fetched more than 1.7 million views on the photo and video sharing app.

The video looks extremely hilarious, and Warner even had a funny caption to go with it. He wrote, "Should I try this one #dance #fast #actor new reel coming soon."

Here's David Warner's latest IG post:

Surely if Warner has said that he's going to copy Salman's steps, we'll get to see a hilarious new reel soon. Meanwhile, Warner has joined Delhi Capitals (DC) after finishing the Pakistan tour and he will be in line to make his first appearance for the franchise this season on Thursday.

Earlier, Warner was bought by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction. He had earlier played for the franchise back in 2009-13 when they were known by the name of Delhi Daredevils.

After 2014, he joined Sunrisers Hyderabad and won two IPL titles there, and as such, the Australian swashbuckling opener will be hoping to help end DC's duck and land their maiden IPL title this term.