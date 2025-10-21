Ahead of knockout CWC match against New Zealand, check Smriti Mandhana's latest ICC Women's Rankings in ODI

Amid tensions with Pakistan, Afghanistan strongly rejects India's role: 'These accusations are....'
CRICKET
Ahead of Team India's next match in the ongoing ICC Women's CWC, check out the list of the top 10 ODI batters and where India's star batter Smriti Mandhana stands.
Indian opener and star batter Smriti Mandhana is on cloud nine as she has extended her reign at the top of the ICC Women's ODI batter Rankings. After Mandhana scored consecutive half-centuries at the ongoing Women's World Cup, with the most recent one coming against England, where she scored 88 runs in Indore. This knock helped her boost her overall ratings and increase her lead as the World No. 1 ODI batter with 83 points, followed by England skipper Nat Sciver Brunt.
Apart from this, Smriti Mandhana was also named as the ICC Women's Player of the Month for September 2025 for her recent performance against Australia ahead of CWC.
Australia skipper Alyssa Healy has gained one spot in the charts to improve to equal third overall following consecutive centuries at the World Cup. South African Tazmin Brits also moved one spot up to 9th. The latest ICC Women's ODI batter rankings also saw some movement outside the top 10, with Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur moved three position to 15th, Australian opener Phoebe Litchfield rose five spots to 17th.
Pakistan's Fatima Sana has also gained a fifth position and is at 24th spot in the charts. Fatima has also secured 15th spot on the list for ODI all-rounder rankings.