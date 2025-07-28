Ahead of IPL 2026, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka buys NEW team for Rs..., it's name is...

The acquisition was finalized earlier in the week, with contracts officially signed on Thursday morning. Check below to know more about the deal

Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group, the owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants has officially secured a majority stake in the Manchester Originals, a team participating in England's The Hundred cricket tournament. Following this acquisition, the team will be renamed Manchester Super Giants, consistent with the group's existing "Super Giants" branding used in other leagues.

How much Sanjiv Goenka invested to buy new team?

The agreement was formally finalised on July 24, 2025, a date strategically chosen by the RPSG Group due to its spiritual significance. This date coincided with Hariyali Amavasya, a sacred day in the Hindu calendar associated with Lord Shiva. According to The Observer, the group's decision to sign on this date highlights a deeper cultural and spiritual integration in their business decisions, especially for significant acquisitions like this one. Sanjiv Goenka's RSPG Group has invested about Rs 935 crore in Manchester Originals before IPL 2026.

The vice president of the RPSG Group Shashwat Goenka, expressed the group's ambitious vision for the newly acquired team. "We are not football, we are cricket," he stated. "We want the Manchester franchise in The Hundred to become the third biggest sports team in Manchester, and challenge those two sports teams in Manchester," referencing the prominent football clubs Manchester United and Manchester City.

The acquisition was finalized earlier in the week, with contracts officially signed on Thursday morning. RPSG now holds a 70 percent stake in the Manchester Originals, having submitted the highest bid during the franchise bidding process in February 2025. Reports indicate that the RPSG Group values the team at over £100 million, positioning it as one of the most valuable franchises in The Hundred tournament.

Why Sanjiv Goenka picked July 24 for signing the deal?

The report also indicates that five out of the seven franchises in The Hundred have either finalized or are nearing the signing of their deals. England Cricket is projected to generate approximately Rs 6,073 crore from the teams' stakes. Knighthead Capital Company has acquired a 49 percent stake in Birmingham Phoenix for around Rs 467 crore. Additionally, the GMR Group, owners of the Delhi Capitals franchise, has purchased a 100 percent stake in the Southern Brave team for approximately Rs 1,144 crore.

Further developments are anticipated this weekend, with potential deals for London Spirit, Northern Superchargers, and Welsh Fire. The competition for stakes in Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets is intensifying between the Ambani family and Todd Boehly, the owner of Chelsea Football Club. However, deals for these teams may not be finalised before the upcoming season's commencement on August 5th.

RPSG Group's investment strategy extends beyond cricket, as they also own Mohun Bagan Super Giant, a prominent football club in Kolkata. This expansion into The Hundred underscores the group's comprehensive approach to investing in leading sports teams across various formats and geographical locations.