Ahead of IPL 2023 Arjun Tendulkar impresses for Goa, Mumbai Indians debut soon?

Ahead of IPL 2023, Arjun Tendulkar has impressed after switching allegiance to Goa, and has chipped in some good performances in the domestic circuit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 08:15 AM IST

Arjun Tendulkar in action for Goa in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Being the son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun has come in for some harsh criticism, having been under the cosh, but it seems that the youngster has finally found his groove ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. 

Having represented Mumbai in domestic cricket, Arjun failed to get enough chances, and thus opted to switch allegiance to Goa, and it seems like the move has done wonders for the youngster. 

Recently, he had been training under Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh in Chandigarh, and finally, it all seems to be coming together for Arjun Tendulkar at just the right time. 

Representing Goa in the coveted Vijay Hazare Trophy, Arjun has managed five scalps in his previous five appearances. 

Earlier, he had also impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, wherein the 23-year-old played in the last five games, chipping in with eight wickets. He impressed against Hyderabad in particular, managing to pick up 4 dismissals. 

On Saturday, against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the young pacer gave away just 28 runs in his 9-over spell, managing one solitary wicket. He also completed two catches in the contest. In total, he has managed 10 wickets in 13 games in the tournament so far. 

With his recent resurgence, Arjun could make a good case for himself in the upcoming IPL 2023 campaign. He has been with the franchise for the past two years but has not made his debut, with MI opting for other players like Tristan Stubbs last season, as some of the heavyweights struggled for consistency, but Arjun couldn't get himself a game. 

If he can continue to perform for Goa, then Tendulkar may well give himself a chance in the IPL as well 

