If a media report is to be believed, India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav had flown to London recently. It is not for the upcoming 5-match Test series against England but for...

The Indian team is currently in England for the upcoming 5-match Test series, starting on June 20 with the Headingley Test. While the Shubman Gill-led Test team is gearing up for the upcoming Test series, India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav is currently on a break and flew to London for treatment. As per a report by News24, SKY has gone to London to undergo treatment and will be operated for Right Side Sports Hernia. Since there are no T20I matches for India in the coming weeks, it won't be a matter of big concern for the fans.

When will SKY return to cricket field?

The same report claims that Suryakumar Yadav is expected to return back on the field by August. Team India will be on a tour to Bangladesh after the 5-match Test series against England for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. The first game will be played on August 26, which will coincide with SKY's return to the squad.

Suryakumar in IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav had a successful season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently, wherein he won the Most Valuable Player Award for his 717 runs in 16 matches. He scored these figures with a strike rate of 167.9 and an average of 65.18. In this season, SKY also scripted history after he scored 25 or more runs in all 16 matches he played for the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, his team couldn't lift the title this season as they were eliminated in the Playoffs round by the Shreyas Iyer-led side, Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Meanwhile, Suryakumar will also be aiming to lift the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, which is scheduled to be held later in 2025.