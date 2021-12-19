IND vs SA: Ahead of India Test series, South Africa postpones domestic games

Ahead of the India Test series, Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday confirmed the precautionary postponement of the remaining round of the CSA 4-Day Domestic Series across Divisions One and Two for 2021.

"The decision to defer the fifth round of matches, which were scheduled to take place between December 16-19 (Division Two) and December 19-22 (Division One), was taken as a safeguarding measure in light of the competition being held outside of a bio-secure environment and amid the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," CSA said in an official statement.

The postponed matches, including round four, will be rescheduled for the new year.

As far as the series against India is concerned, the two sides will lock horns in three Tests and three ODIs. The first Test will be played in Centurion, beginning December 26.

Team India began their preparations to face off against South Africa in Centurion, where the first Test will be played. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share pictures of the team taking part in their first training session in Centurion.

"Team India begin preparations for the first Test in Centurion. First practice session done," read BCCI's tweet.

After the Test challenge, team India will be playing a 3 match ODI series versus the Proteas in January, before concluding their tour of South Africa.

(Inputs from ANI)