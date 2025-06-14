The series will be held from June to August 2025, with matches scheduled at Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has urged the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to reconsider their decision to rename the Pataudi Trophy as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Although the BCCI stated that it had no involvement in the name change, given that the series will take place in England, they have asked the hosts to honor the legacy of India's youngest Test captain, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.

The Indian board has sent a letter to the English board requesting that the individual player award be named after Pataudi, whose name has been omitted from the title of India's Test series in England. A recent media report indicates that the BCCI is making efforts to uphold the legacy of their former captain in any possible way.

"We have requested them to name one of the post-match trophies after Pataudi, and they will revert to us. It’s the ECB that decides on whom they want to name their series. The BCCI has no role in it as it’s their home series," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The debate surrounding the renaming of the trophy began when the ECB designated the Test series between India and England held in England, to honor the legacy of James Anderson, the leading wicket-taker in Tests among fast bowlers, and Sachin Tendulkar, the top run-scorer in the longest format of cricket. This decision sparked a variety of reactions from both fans and experts.

Sunil Gavaskar, along with several members of the Pataudi family opposed the decision. Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi is remembered as one of India's finest Test captains, having taken on the role at just 21 years old, making him the youngest captain in history. He led India to its first overseas Test victory in New Zealand in 1967.

According to reports, the ECB had notified MAK Pataudi's son, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, about the trophy's renaming. The BCCI asserted that the series hosts have the right to name the trophy as they see fit. Their only stipulation is to honor the legacy of their former Test captain in the most respectful way possible.

