Ahead of Independence Day, Virat Kohli joins MS Dhoni to follow THIS social media trend

MS Dhoni-Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has also joined the bandwagon of celebrities who have changed their display pictures on social media to the tricolour. As part of the celebration of India completing 75 years of Independence, PM Modi has urged his fellow Indians to change their profile pictures to the Indian flag.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has taken the entire nation by storm as politicians, celebrities, cricketers and various influential figures have followed the trend to change their social media profile picture to that of the Indian flag.

Earlier, MS Dhoni, who is rarely active on social media had also changed his DP on Instagram, and on the eve of Independence day, Kohli also followed suit.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been on a lengthy break from cricket of late, amid his ongoing struggles with the bat. Having not scored a single century since 2019, the 33-year-old has been stuck on the figure of 70 international hundreds for more than 3 years.

What's intriguing is that Kohli is the leading run-getter for India since the 2019 ODI World Cup, meaning that he remains an influential batter even without the tons, but the year 2022 has been troublesome for the talismanic figure.

Having failed to match his lofty standards of the past in recent months, Kohli decided to take a brief sabbatical from the Gentleman's game after India's tour of the UK. He was rested for the entire West Indies tour, and he will play no part in the ODI series against Zimbabwe either.

However, the former captain will directly make his comeback in the Asia Cup, with India's tournament opener against Pakistan being his 100th T20I match for the Men in Blue.