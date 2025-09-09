Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash, Pakistan star pacer announces retirement from international cricket, his name is...

As per a report by ICC, a 31-year-old Pakistani pacer has announced his retriement from all formats of cricket on Tuesday ahead of the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 encounter on September 14, Pakistan pacer Usman Khan Shinwari has announced his retirement from international cricket after playing just 34 matches. He last featured in an international match in 2019, according to a report by the International Cricket Council (ICC) website. The left-arm pacer made his debut in 2013 against Sri Lanka in a T20I game and later made his Test and ODI debut against the same team. Usman was also part of the Pakistan squad in the 2018 Asia Cup edition.

The 31-year-old speedster has scalped 34 wickets in ODIs and 13 wickets in T20Is. His best bowling figures include two 5-wicket hauls against Sri Lanka, one in 2017 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and the other in 2019 at National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are all set for the 2025 Asia Cup after clinching the tri-nation series against Afghanistan and the UAE on Sunday.

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 12 against Oman. Their next encounter will be against arch-rivals India two days later. Pakistan's last group stage game will be against the hosts, the UAE, on September 17.

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup 2025

Salman Ali Agha (C)

Mohammad Haris (WK)

Abrar Ahmed

Faheem Ashraf

Fakhar Zaman

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Hasan Nawaz

Hussain Talat

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Wasim Jr

Sahibzada Farhan

Saim Ayub

Salman Mirza

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sufyan Moqim