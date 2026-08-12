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Ahead of IND-SL Tests, Irfan Pathan recalls heated 2005 exchange with Kumar Sangakkara: 'You guys are cheaters'

Ahead of the India-Sri Lanka Tests Irfan Pathan recalled a heated exchange with Kumar Sangakkara during the 2005 series. Pathan revealed that the Sri Lankan legend called the Indian players “cheaters” during the tense on-field confrontation.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 01:35 PM IST

Ahead of IND-SL Tests, Irfan Pathan recalls heated 2005 exchange with Kumar Sangakkara: 'You guys are cheaters'
Courtesy: AFP
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The next India vs Sri Lanka Test series is just around the corner. If you think back, Kumar Sangakkara was always a tough opponent for India especially in Test cricket. Calm, composed—yet he carried a quiet intensity. But here's something not everyone knows: Irfan Pathan recently shared that during a Test in Delhi back in 2005 Sangakkara accused the Indian team of cheating.

Pathan opened up about this on JioHotstar’s ‘Cheeky Singles,’ letting everyone in on a story he’d kept quiet for 21 years. That Delhi Test was big for him—he scored 93 opening the innings and even hit Muttiah Muralitharan for two sixes. But things got heated when the Sri Lankans realized the box of balls had changed before they went out to field. Sangakkara led the complaints, frustrated by the switch. Pathan says he didn’t really know what had happened at first; he was just focused on batting.

The exchange got personal. Sangakkara apparently told Pathan, “You guys cheat. Your parents teach you this.” Pathan didn’t hold back either and they traded some sharp words. But years later, things changed. After both players ended up at Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, Pathan found himself sitting down for a meal with Sangakkara and his family. Unsure what to say at first, he apologized. Sangakkara did too and they moved on. They actually became friends. Looking back, Pathan says it’s normal—emotions run high in sport, people make mistakes but what matters is how you handle it and move forward.

"After the auction, I saw I would be playing with Sangakkara at Punjab. Now I was eating with his family, and I did not know what to do. I went and told him sorry. He also apologised, and then we became good friends. Emotions are high, and you always make mistakes. It matters how maturely you handle things," he went on to say.

That Delhi Test is memorable for other reasons, too. Sachin Tendulkar broke Sunil Gavaskar’s record for most Test centuries. India won by 188 runs and took the lead in the three-match series, eventually winning it 2-0. And to this day, Sri Lanka has never managed to win a single Test match in India let alone a whole series.

Also read| Indian players using weight-loss injections to match Virat Kohli’s fitness? Report makes big claim

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