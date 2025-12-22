Ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Ishan Kishan set to captain THIS team in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ishan Kishan, who was selected for Team India's squad for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, is set to captain a team in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Know more about it.

Ishan Kishan, who was recently named in Team India's squad for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, will be seen in action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Not only this, he is set to lead the team of Jharkhand, as announced by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA). The 2025-26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy is set to commence on December 24, and Jharkhand is set to play its opening match against Karnataka in Ahmedabad.

Notably, Ishan Kishan recently had a good Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he led Jharkhand to their maiden SMAT title. In the tournament, he scored 517 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.44, which includes two tons and two half-centuries.

He even scored a match-winning century in the final match against Haryana, which helped Jharkhand clinch the trophy. For his heroic performance in SMAT, he has been chosen for the upcoming crucial T20 World Cup as a second wicketkeeper batter choice after Sanju Samson.

Talking about the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav will be the leading Team India with Axar Patel as his deputy.

Jharkhand's squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ishan Kishan (C/WK)

Pankaj Kumar (WK)

Virat Singh

Utkarsh Singh

Kumar Kushagra (VC/WK)

Robin Minz

Anukul Roy

Sharandeep Singh

Shikhar Mohan

Bala Krishna

Mohammad Kounain Quraishi

Shubh Sharma

Amit Kumar

Manishi

Abhinav Sharan

Sushant Mishra

Vikash Singh

Saurabh Shekhar

Rajandeep Singh

Shubham Singh