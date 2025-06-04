Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has started a new journey in his life as he got engaged to his childhood friend, Vanshika, in a private ceremony and in the presence of family and close friends.

The 'Chinaman' of Indian cricket, Kuldeep Yadav, has begun a new journey of his life as he got engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika in a private ceremony in Lucknow on Wednesday. The intimate ceremony was attended by his family members and close friends from the cricketing world, such as Rinku Singh. The engagement ceremony was held at a venue in Lucknow, where Kuldeep exchanged rings with Vanshika, who is from Shyam Nagar and works with LIC.

Kuldeep Yadav gets engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika. (Abhishek Tripathi).



Have Kuldeep and Rinku buried the hatchet?

With Rinku Singh's presence at Kuldeep Yadav's engagement ceremony, it won't be wrong to say that all is well between the two players. Rumours of a rift between the two began after a clip of Kuldeep slapping Rinku casually during the post-match meet of players on the ground.

In the viral video, the duo were seen talking to each other before Kuldeep surprised Rinku with a slap. He then repeated the act, to which Rinku didn't react. However, his facial expressions indicated some displeasure. Later, both franchises, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, issued clarifications over the matter, stating that all is well between the two players.

Later, Kuldeep also addressed the incident and called Rinku 'Ghar Ka Ladka', explaining their bonding. ''Rinku is like family. He has stayed at my home a lot. He is like a younger brother. We have been together since our U-16 days,'' he said.

''People saw on camera that I hit him, but he is a character. What can I tell them about our relationship? People don’t understand, and I can’t keep explaining these things,'' Kuldeep added when asked about the incident at the Indian Express' Idea Exchange.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav has been selected in the Indian squad for the upcoming England tour, starting June 20.