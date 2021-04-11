IPL 2021: Ahead of CSK clash, Delhi's Chris Woakes, Shimron Hetmyer and others penalised with 50 push-ups - THIS is why

Ahead of the all-important clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rishabh Pant's side had at the Wankhede Stadium, been sweating it out.

In order to make the players prepare well, head coach Ricky Ponting came up with an amusing way of improving the fielding of his team.

He had divided the full squad into two groups and asked them to compete against each other. Ponting can be seen, saying that the losing team will have to perform 50 push-ups.

The drill involved aiming at the stumps from a distance and then going on to perform another task. Pant's team in the end of the drill won and Chris Woakes' team was left with the punishment. The video of the same was uploaded by DC in the social media handle.

WATCH:

Hit the stumps Losing team Push Ups penalty Our fielding drills are getting a little intense out there #YehHaiNayiDilli #DCOnThePitch @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/xkTzjObFk0 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 9, 2021

As for the clash, under Pant's leadership, Delhi started their 2021 campaign with a fantastic victory. They chased down 189 runs in just 18.4 overs owing to a 138-run opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

When Pant was asked if it was a childhood fanboy moment to go out for the toss with MS Dhoni at the post-match presentation, Pant said, "Yes, it was actually a special moment for me, captaining the first match in IPL and the toss is against MS [Dhoni]. I have learned a lot from him.

"If I have any problem, I go to him, he is my go-to man. So, it's a good feeling," Pant added.