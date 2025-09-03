Ahead of Asia Cup, Afghanistan spinners choke Pakistan to clinch 18-run victory in T20I tri-series

Bastian Hospitality CEO issues first statement after Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down: 'We're closing one chapter but...'
CRICKET
Afghanistan set a target of 170 runs, with Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal scoring well with half-centuries. The spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad took six wickets collectively, choking the Pakistan batsmen and limiting them to 151-9.
Afghanistan delivered a strong statement to Pakistan before the Asia Cup, achieving a notable 18-run victory in a low-scoring encounter during the tri-series held in Sharjah. Ibrahim Zadran's 65 and Sediqullah Atal's 64 laid the groundwork with an impressive batting performance, while Afghanistan's spinners showcased their skills, securing a remarkable win.
After winning the toss, Afghanistan chose to bat first against Pakistan. An early dismissal of Rahmanullah Gurbaz for just 8 runs, thanks to Saim Ayub's spin, put Afghanistan in a precarious position. However, the situation shifted dramatically as Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran came together to build a vital partnership.
The 113-run partnership between Atal and Zadran was crucial in rescuing Afghanistan from an early collapse; nevertheless, the remaining batsmen struggled, contributing only single-digit scores. Ultimately, Afghanistan managed to set a defendable total of 169 runs in 20 overs.
In pursuit of 170 runs, Pakistan faced an early setback due to Fazalhaq Farooqi’s energetic bowling, which dismissed Saim Ayub for a golden duck in the second over and took out Sahibzada Farhan in the fourth.
Afghanistan's spin trio - Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad - applied pressure on Pakistan's batting order.
A brief resurgence from Salman Agha and Fakhar Zaman was extinguished when the captain fell victim to Mohammad Nabi's sharp spin. Zaman's quick single proved futile as he was soon run out for a modest score. Mohammad Haris was unable to salvage Pakistan's innings as wickets continued to tumble. In the end, Pakistan could only reach 151/9, falling 18 runs short of the target.
Both Pakistan and Afghanistan now have four points each after three matches, while the UAE, who will face Pakistan on Thursday, has yet to score any points.
This series serves as a warm-up for the teams ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup, which is set to commence in the UAE on September 9, with India as the defending champions.
