Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan, former Indian cricketers share strong reactions over handshake controversy: 'Picture abhi baaki hai'

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday, September 21, 2025, is being overshadowed by a handshake controversy from their last encounter, with reports suggesting Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has raised the issue to the ICC, and former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin and ex-cricketer Nikhil Chopra hs recently shared strong views on the matter.



Adding fuel to the already heated rivalry between India and Pakistan, Mohammad Azharuddin downplayed the handshake controversy, saying it was being blown out of proportion."I feel that there was nothing wrong with shaking hands. When you are playing the match, you might as well play with everything, like shake hands or whatever. I don't know what the problem was. I really cannot understand. But I don't feel there was anything wrong," he said on NDTV's special Asia Cup show. "When you're playing a match, just play with full focus – shake hands or whatever, I don't see the issue," he said. Azharuddin also cautioned against playing matches under protest, emphasising that once teams agree to participate, they should give their best. "If you're playing under protest, you might as well not play. There's no point in it," he added.



Nikhil Chopra, on the other hand, offered a different perspective on the handshake controversy. He suggested that on-field tensions might have triggered the Indian players' decision to avoid shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts."I have a feeling that maybe some of the players in that game were spoken of ill with some of the Indian players. And as a unit, maybe Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav said, fair enough, we don't want to go out there and shake hands. Possibly, there must have been some sort of verbal spat during the course of the game," he said.



Chopra added that such controversies can affect players' focus and questioned the wisdom of pushing protests at ICC tournaments, citing potential repercussions and penalties. Chopra then added a touch of Bollywood flair, remarking, "Picture abhi baaki hai – we all know there's more to come. When India and Pakistan clash, drama is guaranteed. Expect the unexpected." Meanwhile, the handshake row has added to the already high stakes of the India-Pakistan match, with their encounters often spilling beyond cricket into politics and emotion due to the lack of bilateral series between the two nations.



