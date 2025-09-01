Ahead of Ashes 2025-26, Australian star bowler faces back injury, his name is...

A piece of good news has arrived for the Indian cricket fans as Australian fast bowler might miss the upcoming Ashes series against England and the upcoming ODI series against India due to a back injury.

Know more about Australian pacer who might miss the upcoming Ashes and ODI series against India

Australian skipper Pat Cummins might not be able to play in the upcoming 5-match Ashes series against England due to serious back issues. The 2025-26 Ashes is scheduled to commence on November 21 in Brisbane, and Cummins will be required to prove himself fit for the much-awaited series. As per a report by Daily Mail, scans have shown that Cummins is battling with a serious injury that needs much care. However, the pacer will take a few more tests in the coming days to reveal the extent of the problem.

''What was supposed to be a routine scan has revealed the back complaint that has forced Cricket Australia to wrap the Test skipper and pace-bowling talisman in cotton wool,'' the report stated.

Will Cummins stay away from action in coming months?

A report by the Sydney Morning Herald stated that Cummins underwent scans on Monday, and depending on these tests, the 31-year-old will be rested from playing. ''Depending on the seriousness of Cummins' back trouble, he may miss all the white ball games that precede the first Ashes Test in Perth in late November and could also need to avoid playing a Sheffield Shield game for New South Wales. As it is, he will be missing from the Twenty20 squad that will be named on Tuesday to tour New Zealand,'' the report stated.

Not only the Ashes, but Cummins might also miss the T20I series against New Zealand, which will start on October 1, and the ODI series against India later this year.

This all started after the World Test Championship (WTC) Final match against South Africa and a 3-match Test series against the West Indies. Cummins has not played in the white-ball series against the Windies and South Africa.

Not many know that Cummins made his Test debut at the age of 18 in 2011, but he had to wait for six years for his next red-ball game due to repeated back fractures.