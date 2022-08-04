IND vs WI: Ahead of 3rd T20I, Hardik Pandya meets 'brother' Kieron Pollard and family

Hardik Pandya meets Kieron Pollard's family

As India is gearing up for the 3rd T20I against West Indies in Florida, all-rounder Hardik Pandya did not miss a chance to meet his former Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Kieron Pollard.

Before flying to the United States of America (USA), Pandya paid a visit to his best friend who lives in Trinidad and Tobago. This was possible as teams are no longer living in a bio-secure environment and are free to travel.

As for their meet, Hardik went to Pollard's house and clicked some lovely pictures with his family. In one of the pictures shared by the cricketer on his social media, Pandya is seen standing with Pollard, his wife and his 3 kids.

He captioned the photos, "No trip to the Caribbean is complete without a visit to the King's home. Polly my favourite and your beautiful family, thank you for hosting me, my brother."

See here:

Talking about the clash, India and West Indies will be playing the remaining two T20Is in the USA. India leads 2-1 in the ongoing five-match series and would be aiming for a series win on August 6 in Florida.