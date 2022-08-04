Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs WI: Ahead of 3rd T20I, Hardik Pandya meets 'brother' Kieron Pollard and family

Before flying to the United States of America (USA), Hardik Pandya paid a visit to his best friend Kieron Pollard.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

IND vs WI: Ahead of 3rd T20I, Hardik Pandya meets 'brother' Kieron Pollard and family
Hardik Pandya meets Kieron Pollard's family

As India is gearing up for the 3rd T20I against West Indies in Florida, all-rounder Hardik Pandya did not miss a chance to meet his former Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Kieron Pollard.

READ | Hardik Pandya likely to pip KL Rahul as India's permanent vice captain in T20I format: Reports

Before flying to the United States of America (USA), Pandya paid a visit to his best friend who lives in Trinidad and Tobago. This was possible as teams are no longer living in a bio-secure environment and are free to travel.

As for their meet, Hardik went to Pollard's house and clicked some lovely pictures with his family. In one of the pictures shared by the cricketer on his social media, Pandya is seen standing with Pollard, his wife and his 3 kids. 

He captioned the photos, "No trip to the Caribbean is complete without a visit to the King's home. Polly my favourite and your beautiful family, thank you for hosting me, my brother."

See here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

(@hardikpandya93)

Talking about the clash, India and West Indies will be playing the remaining two T20Is in the USA. India leads 2-1 in the ongoing five-match series and would be aiming for a series win on August 6 in Florida. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhopal: Rs 85 lakh recovered from house of clerk Hero Keswani who earns Rs 50,000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.