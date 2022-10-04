Search icon
Ahead of 3rd T20I, birthday boy Rishabh Pant posts picture with members of team India

Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant who is currently a member of the squad for the series against South Africa, turned 25 today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter for Team India, has become one of the most well-liked young cricketers. The 24-year-old’s on-field exploits have frequently enthralled the crowd. Pant has a promising future as a batter, and few people who have followed his career over the past several years would disagree. Experts are in awe of his ability to score at difficult pitches.

Pant, who is celebrating his 25th birthday today, posted a story on his Instagram page in which he can be seen posing along with the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma along with pacers Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav and spinner Axar Patel.

Talking about Rishabh Pant's performance in the current series with the bat and the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup, Pant is unlikely to get a look-in in the T20 World Cup starting later this month, with Dinesh Karthik preferred over him, but in the South Africa series, he has been played in the absence of the rested Hardik Pandya.

However, in the first match, India chased down a low target without his turn to bat coming up as KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav taking the hosts home.

In the second T20I, which was an absolute run-fest, the top order again batted out most of the overs, and when the third wicket fell, it was the final two overs, and Dinesh Karthik was sent in as the designated finisher.

Pant, however, will hope to get a chance to impress in the third T20I, being played on his birthday in Indore, with India reportedly planning to rest Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

