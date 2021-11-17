IND vs NZ: Ahead of 1st T20I, skipper Rohit Sharma's nine-year-old tweet on captaincy goes VIRAL

From new coach to new skipper, Team India is all set to take on New Zealand in the three-match T20I series with the first starting from November 17 in Jaipur. Rohit Sharma will be leading the side under the guidance of coach Rahul Dravid and the expectations fans have are very high.

While the preparations for the first clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is on, a nine-year-old tweet by a newly appointed T20I skipper is doing rounds on social media.

Apparently, the tweet was about the time when Rohit had led Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team for the first time in 2012 in Jaipur. Now, like a blast from the past, the Hitman is all set to begin his T20I captaincy chapter in the same city but for Team India.

"Touched down on Jaipur, and yes I will be leading the side, looking forward to the added responsibility," Rohit had tweeted on November 7 in 2012.

First time Rohit Sharma ever led Mumbai in Ranji Trophy was in Jaipur (KL Saini ground) in 2012.



First time Rohit Sharma will lead India as a full-time T20 captain will be in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/vFzFAVqD57 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 16, 2021

As for Team India's performance in the shortest format of the game, the side had a forgettable outing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as they suffered back-to-back losses against Pakistan and the BlackCaps.

They went on to win against Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland, but the damage was already done and India was out of the semi-final contingent.