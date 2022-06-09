IND vs SA: Ahead of 1st T20I, some records and approaching milestones for various players

India vs South Africa

It's game day and India is all set to host South Africa in a five-match T20I series. However, the Men in Blue, even before the start of the game faced a major blow as their skipper KL Rahul got ruled out of the entire series due to injury. Now wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be leading the side in his absence.

Even Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 winning team Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya has got the responsibility of being the vice-captain.

Pant, who will be making his captaincy debut for India will surely be having a lot of support despite the absence of star duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - who has been rested for this series.

Talking about the clash, prior to the series, India had thumped West Indies and Sri Lanka by a margin of 3-0 each in February this year.

But, when it comes to the Proteas, India has never won a T20I series against South Africa at home. Their previous two series ended in 2-0 (3) and 1-1 (3) in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

As the series is all set to begin on June 9, here are some of the important stats and numbers.

Head-to-Head, India and South Africa have played 15 T20Is against each other. The Men in Blue had won on nine occasions while South Africa won six.

At home, both have clashed against each other in four matches with the hosts winning just one and losing three.

India has 12 victories to their name and is in need of one win to surpass Afghanistan and Romania both (12) and create the world record for most consecutive wins in the T20Is.

India also has 40 wins at home and is in need of just one win to equal New Zealand's record of most T20I wins at home.

Here are some players who could achieve some milestones:

For India:

Stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant needs to smash just three sixes to reach 100 maximums across formats.

Hardik Pandya has 195 boundaries to his name and requires five fours to reach 200 in international cricket. Not just that, he is also two big hits away from reaching the landmark of 100 maximums in international cricket.

Spinner Axar Patel is three scalps away from having 100 wickets across formats.

For South Africa: