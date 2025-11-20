'Agenda against Gautam Gambhir': India coach fires fresh shots, blames players after shock defeat to South Africa in Kolkata

India’s coach sparked fresh controversy by claiming “people have an agenda” against Gautam Gambhir while reopening the ongoing pitch debate. He suggested external criticism is unfair and also held players accountable for the recent defeat, reigniting scrutiny around the team’s performance.

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has strongly defended Gautam Gambhir, refusing to hold him accountable for the pitch at Kolkata's Eden Gardens or for India's humiliating loss to South Africa in the series opener. This defeat has effectively eliminated the hosts' chances of winning the series and puts them in jeopardy of missing the World Test Championship (WTC) final once again.

During the pre-match press conference, Kotak asserted that there seems to be an agenda against Gambhir. He noted that the head coach had stated the unsporting nature of the track at Eden Gardens was exactly what the team had requested. Furthermore, Kotak suggested that Gambhir's remarks were intended to protect the curator from criticism.

"Gautam said he took the blame on himself because he didn’t want the curators to take the blame.Definitely, when we play in India—just like other countries play to their strengths—we rely on spin. We usually expect matches to last four to four-and-a-half days with some help for spin. Fast bowlers remain in the game on Day 1 and Day 2," said Kotak.

Kotak asserted that the entirety of the blame should not rest on Gambhir, emphasizing that discussions should also focus on his role as the batting coach and the players' performances. He went on to suggest that there seems to be a bias against the head coach.

"People are only talking about Gautam Gambhir. Nobody is mentioning what the batters did or even what the batting coach could have done better. In the games we lose, it becomes all about Gambhir. Maybe some people have their individual agendas, which is very bad," he added.

The batting coach highlighted the necessity for batters to improve their performance on such pitches, stressing the importance of better footwork and the willingness to take risks.

"On such wickets, your footwork has to be good. If you pick length well—forward or back—you can bat anywhere. Being too defensive can also get you out because bowlers keep hitting consistent areas.We can only discuss things before the match. Someone needs to take risks, someone needs to play busy cricket. These are things we talk about," Kotak stated.

Since Gautam Gambhir assumed leadership of the Indian team last year, their record in Test cricket has been disappointing, with only seven victories out of 18 matches. During this time, India has managed to win just two series out of the six contested, including the current series against South Africa, with previous wins against West Indies and Bangladesh at home.

