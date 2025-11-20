FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi congratulates Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal on their engagement; wedding on THIS date

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance halts Russian oil imports for its only-for-export refinery in Jamnagar due to...

Watch: Smriti Mandhana’s wedding festivities begin as Women’s World Cup winners drop hilarious ‘Munna Bhai’ video

Shark Tank India 5: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alag exits, introduces husband Varun Alagh as new judge, who is he?

Nitish Kumar: From engineer to Bihar’s 10-time CM, know what still makes him relevant in state politics

US to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia with fewer advanced features

'Agenda against Gautam Gambhir': India coach fires fresh shots, blames players after shock defeat to South Africa in Kolkata

Tank Killer: Why India’s new Javelin Missiles mean ‘Fire and Forget’ border security

After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?

What is TikTok's 'Flip the Camera' trend? Why is it facing backlash online? Here's what you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi congratulates Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal on their engagement; wedding on THIS date

PM Modi congratulates Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal on their engagement

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance halts Russian oil imports for its only-for-export refinery in Jamnagar due to...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance halts Russian oil imports for its only-for-export refin

Watch: Smriti Mandhana’s wedding festivities begin as Women’s World Cup winners drop hilarious ‘Munna Bhai’ video

Watch: Smriti Mandhana’s wedding festivities begin as Women’s World Cup winners

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection

Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR

From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Agenda against Gautam Gambhir': India coach fires fresh shots, blames players after shock defeat to South Africa in Kolkata

India’s coach sparked fresh controversy by claiming “people have an agenda” against Gautam Gambhir while reopening the ongoing pitch debate. He suggested external criticism is unfair and also held players accountable for the recent defeat, reigniting scrutiny around the team’s performance.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 08:38 PM IST

'Agenda against Gautam Gambhir': India coach fires fresh shots, blames players after shock defeat to South Africa in Kolkata
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has strongly defended Gautam Gambhir, refusing to hold him accountable for the pitch at Kolkata's Eden Gardens or for India's humiliating loss to South Africa in the series opener. This defeat has effectively eliminated the hosts' chances of winning the series and puts them in jeopardy of missing the World Test Championship (WTC) final once again.

During the pre-match press conference, Kotak asserted that there seems to be an agenda against Gambhir. He noted that the head coach had stated the unsporting nature of the track at Eden Gardens was exactly what the team had requested. Furthermore, Kotak suggested that Gambhir's remarks were intended to protect the curator from criticism.

"Gautam said he took the blame on himself because he didn’t want the curators to take the blame.Definitely, when we play in India—just like other countries play to their strengths—we rely on spin. We usually expect matches to last four to four-and-a-half days with some help for spin. Fast bowlers remain in the game on Day 1 and Day 2," said Kotak.

Also read| After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?

Kotak asserted that the entirety of the blame should not rest on Gambhir, emphasizing that discussions should also focus on his role as the batting coach and the players' performances. He went on to suggest that there seems to be a bias against the head coach.

"People are only talking about Gautam Gambhir. Nobody is mentioning what the batters did or even what the batting coach could have done better. In the games we lose, it becomes all about Gambhir. Maybe some people have their individual agendas, which is very bad," he added.

The batting coach highlighted the necessity for batters to improve their performance on such pitches, stressing the importance of better footwork and the willingness to take risks.

"On such wickets, your footwork has to be good. If you pick length well—forward or back—you can bat anywhere. Being too defensive can also get you out because bowlers keep hitting consistent areas.We can only discuss things before the match. Someone needs to take risks, someone needs to play busy cricket. These are things we talk about," Kotak stated.

Since Gautam Gambhir assumed leadership of the Indian team last year, their record in Test cricket has been disappointing, with only seven victories out of 18 matches. During this time, India has managed to win just two series out of the six contested, including the current series against South Africa, with previous wins against West Indies and Bangladesh at home.

Also read| Shubman Gill to play 2nd Test vs South Africa? India coach drops crucial fitness update

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance halts Russian oil imports for its only-for-export refinery in Jamnagar due to...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance halts Russian oil imports for its only-for-export refin
Watch: Smriti Mandhana’s wedding festivities begin as Women’s World Cup winners drop hilarious ‘Munna Bhai’ video
Watch: Smriti Mandhana’s wedding festivities begin as Women’s World Cup winners
Shark Tank India 5: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alag exits, introduces husband Varun Alagh as new judge, who is he?
Shark Tank India 5: Ghazal Alag exits, introduces husband Varun as new judge
Nitish Kumar: From engineer to Bihar’s 10-time CM, know what still makes him relevant in state politics
Nitish Kumar: From engineer to Bihar’s 10-time CM, know what still makes him rel
US to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia with fewer advanced features
US to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia with fewer advanced features
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE