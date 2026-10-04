Age just a number? Rohit Sharma’s red-hot ODI streak demands 2027 World Cup backing from BCCI

Rohit Sharma's sensational ODI form has reignited calls for his inclusion in India's 2027 World Cup plans. Despite concerns over age, the veteran opener's consistent performances make a strong case for BCCI to back his experience, leadership and match-winning abilities.

The countdown to the 2027 ODI World Cup has started and Virat Kohli is already showing why he belongs on that stage. Shubman Gill has the captain’s job right now but all eyes are on Rohit Sharma—he’s making sure the selectors can’t ignore him.

Rohit just keeps getting it done. In the last ODI against West Indies—a dead rubber, nothing riding on it—he charged out and smacked 92. Fell just short of a hundred and India didn’t win but the guy made a statement anyway. It’s not some one-off either. Match before that, Rohit hammered 101, his 35th century in ODIs. Against England, he pulled off a stunning 138. Then, against Afghanistan he knocked 79. That’s not a fluke—he’s been in serious form lately.

If you look at his last seven ODIs, Rohit has two centuries and two fifties. That’s not just knocking on the door, that’s pounding it down. Honestly, it’s time the BCCI opens up and puts him in the squad.

Now, consider his record. The man’s been part of Indian cricket for 19 years. Only six others have amassed more than 12,000 ODI runs. Rohit holds all sorts of records: highest individual ODI score, most sixes in ODIs, most double centuries, most times crossing 150, and the most international sixes. All that plus red-hot form? You’d be crazy to leave a player like that out of the World Cup.

There’s more—he’s healthy, he’s performing, and he’s hungry. The selectors have to acknowledge that and make his World Cup spot official when the squad’s finalized. And you know, winning a World Cup would be the kind of ending Rohit deserves—one last highlight to wrap up an incredible career.

Here’s the thing: Rohit hasn’t won an ODI World Cup yet. Lifting that trophy would be the dream send-off. Feels like that story is writing itself. Whether that happens, we’ll have to wait and watch.

Next up, Rohit’s in the ODI squad against New Zealand starting November 4. Fans are buzzing about what he’ll do next. Will he finally lift the trophy on November 21, 2027? Maybe it’s too soon to call but either way, it’s going to be worth watching.

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