Age, form or wrist injury? Breaking down why BCCI dropped World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav led India to T20 World Cup success, but a combination of age, inconsistent batting form and concerns over a recurring wrist injury may have influenced the BCCI's decision to hand the captaincy to Shreyas Iyer. Here's a closer look at the factors behind the move.

By some twist of fate, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav ended up leading their sides in a T20 Mumbai league match on Saturday night. Honestly, you couldn’t ask for a bigger draw for a weekend game in Mumbai’s top T20 tournament—two Indian T20 captains, one outgoing and one incoming, going head-to-head.

The organizers got both stars to show up, so expectations soared. But there was a bit of a surprise: Iyer only played as an Impact Player for SoBo Mumbai Falcons, while Suryakumar captained Triumph Knights MNE. So, Aditya Tare took over as Falcons’ captain in Iyer’s place.

It’s not exactly the scenario Suryakumar would’ve imagined three months ago, when he carried an entire nation’s hopes and led India to World Cup glory at home. He handled the pressure beautifully, backed out-of-form players like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, and squeezed match-winning performances out of them at crucial moments.

Also read| Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence after losing India's T20I captaincy to Shreyas Iyer

You knew he was sharp on the field, too. In the semifinal against England, when Bethell and Jacks looked unbeatable, he saved Jasprit Bumrah’s last two overs for crunch time. Those two overs flipped a match that seemed lost and had everyone calling it a captaincy masterclass.

Suryakumar’s easygoing attitude and genuine connection with teammates won him respect. His leadership in last September’s controversy-ridden Asia Cup was almost stately. Look at his record: 42 wins from 52 matches, 84% success rate, and no losses in nine bilateral series. That’s about as good as it gets.

But after the World Cup, with international cricket on pause, things started to slip. His IPL performance didn’t deliver what people expect from an India captain—270 runs in 13 games just wasn’t enough. Even the local matches were tough going.

At the World Cup itself, he finished with 242 runs in nine games—just around a 30 average. Folks wondered if a wrist injury held him back, though he denied it. Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector, didn’t mention an injury, but admitted that Suryakumar’s lack of runs nudged the selectors toward a change.

“It’s a tough call,” Agarkar said. “Someone who’s led you to a World Cup, it’s never easy to make that switch. Partly the form, partly thinking ahead.” Suryakumar had wanted to stay at the helm—leading India in the Olympics, chasing another World Cup two years from now. After triumphs in 2024 and 2026, he’d hoped for a hat-trick.

Just after the World Cup in Ahmedabad, he talked about wanting Olympic gold and another T20 World Cup, and he pictured himself as captain for two more years. Agarkar’s committee saw it differently: “After every World Cup, we reassess. We have over two years until the next one, and we decided this was the best way forward.”

Agarkar called Suryakumar personally to break the news. He wouldn’t share Suryakumar’s reaction, but did say, “He’s a well-deserving captain.”

Showing real class, Suryakumar congratulated Iyer publicly. “A lot happening, but I’m genuinely happy for Shreyas. We’ve played plenty together in Bombay, and it’s pretty special—three Mumbai captains leading India’s T20 team one after another. That’s definitely something to celebrate,” he said at the toss.

Also read| BCCI makes special exception for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, allows parents to accompany him on England-Ireland tour