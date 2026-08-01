'Age doesn't matter': Pakistan legend backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli for ODI World Cup 2027

As debates over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future continue, a Pakistan cricket legend has backed the veteran duo for the 2027 ODI World Cup, insisting age should not be a deciding factor. The former star believes both batters still have the ability to perform at the highest level.

The ODI World Cup is just 14 months away, and everyone’s watching Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. People are talking about their age—Rohit will be 40, Kohli turns 39 during the tournament—but that hasn’t slowed them down. Rohit’s found his form again and Kohli’s been having an excellent year.

Now Zaheer Abbas, the legendary Pakistani batter known as the ‘Asian Bradman’ and the only Asian player with more than 100 first-class centuries has thrown his support behind them. He believes India needs Rohit and Kohli at the World Cup and he’s not bothered by their age as long as they’re fit and hitting runs. Abbas made it clear: these two should lead India’s batting lineup. He does have a word of advice for Rohit though—keep working on his fitness. And Kohli? According to Abbas, he’s in prime shape.

Speaking on a Pakistani television channel, Abbas said, “Both are very, very good in terms of skill and, given their experience, I don’t see any reason why they shouldn’t play the World Cup. Age isn’t an issue as long as they’re fit and scoring.” He also talked about Rohit’s century against England—how enjoyable it was to watch him bat, so effortless and smooth.

Abbas was talking about Rohit’s stunning knock at Lord’s: 138 off 110 balls chasing 388, though India fell short by 28. Rohit smashed 17 fours and five sixes, teaming up with Kohli for a 113-run partnership. Kohli chipped in with 74 off just 60 balls, and Rohit and Shubman Gill started things off with a 184-run opening stand. Gill’s 77 came with 10 fours and a six.

With their track record, you wonder if Rohit and Kohli can cap their careers with a World Cup win. Rohit’s been with the team since 2007 and Kohli started in 2008. They’ve played the last three ODI World Cups together including the heartbreaking loss in the 2023 final. Kohli won a World Cup in 2011 but Rohit missed out that year. Bringing home a third title would be the perfect farewell for both—a dream ending for these two giants of Indian cricket.

Also read| Rishabh Pant trains with MS Dhoni ahead of Sri Lanka Tests; photo goes viral