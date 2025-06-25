Throughout the five days India dropped a total of eight catches which allowed England to reduce the first innings deficit to a mere six runs leaving a frustrated Jasprit Bumrah toiling on the field.

Yashasvi Jaiswal may have received praise during his inaugural Test innings on English soil after scoring an impressive century but by the conclusion of the match the fans had turned against him. Jaiswal made 101 runs off 159 balls after India was asked to bat first in the opening Test at Headingley, which ended with a five-wicket loss to England on Tuesday. While India's batting failures and ineffective bowling faced the majority of the criticism, their fielding also came under intense examination.

Throughout the five days India dropped a total of eight catches which allowed England to reduce the first innings deficit to a mere six runs leaving a frustrated Jasprit Bumrah toiling on the field. Despite the lack of support from his fielders, Bumrah showcased his talent by taking five wickets in England's first innings.

Jaiswal was responsible for dropping four of those catches, resulting in a dismal performance on the field.

As he faced backlash from fans for his poor catching, he further annoyed them by dancing for the English crowd while India was on the verge of suffering a record defeat on Day 5.

Here's how fan's reacted:

If Rohit was still the captain and he did this in his presence he literally would’ve slapped him on the ground.

pic.twitter.com/n7VcbYmNNt — Prantik (@Pran__07) June 24, 2025

wtf jaiswal is dancing with the english crowd. c'mon man you dropped 4 catches man be serious fr pic.twitter.com/9kc9PM9Yai — Karan Khera (@karank_) June 24, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal dancing with England fans after dropping 5 catches so his Team England can win.

pic.twitter.com/ThNmg1E3S8 — Ahmed Says (@AhmedGT_) June 24, 2025

Team is losing...Jaiswal is dancing



- Show Me A More Shameless Guy Than Him...!! pic.twitter.com/lSL4gvh7ZM — Gillfied (@Gill_Iss) June 24, 2025

India's bowlers found themselves at a loss for solutions as the English openers established a strong foundation during the morning session of the final day. Even Jasprit Bumrah, who had taken five wickets in the first innings, was unable to penetrate the English partnership of Duckett and Zak Crawley, who formed a commendable 188-run alliance. Prasidh Krishna sparked some optimism with quick wickets late in the day, and Shardul Thakur achieved a double breakthrough by dismissing Duckett and Brook in consecutive deliveries. However, it proved insufficient.

Compounding the situation was India's fielding performance. The missed opportunities plagued them, with Jaiswal being central to many of those errors. The young player dropped three catches off Bumrah's bowling in the first innings, and his significant drop of Duckett allowed the batter not only to score a century but also to extend it to a formidable 149.

India is currently trailing the series 0-1, with the second Test set to take place at Edgbaston starting July 2. Remarkably, India became the first team in Test history to lose a match despite scoring five centuries – two from Rishabh Pant and one each from KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Jaiswal.

Thus, the Gill-led team commenced their journey in the latest ICC World Test Championship cycle with a loss. The visiting team now has a week to regroup from this defeat and strategize for their comeback at Edgbaston.

