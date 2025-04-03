According to reports, Suryakumar Yadav is taking the initiative to persuade his fellow Mumbai Ranji team players to join the Goa Ranji team.

Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I skipper, has expressed strong disapproval of media claims suggesting he is leading a rebellion within the Mumbai Ranji squad. The reports suggest that Yadav is pushing specific players to switch their allegiance to the Goa Ranji team. These rumors gained traction after Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal announced his transfer from Mumbai to Goa for the next domestic season.

Yadav addressed these accusations on 'X' (formerly twitter) with his characteristic style. “Script writer hai ya journalist? Agar hasna hai toh I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Ekdum bakwas.”

Script writer hai ya journalist? Agar hasna hai toh I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Ekdum bakwas pic.twitter.com/VG3YwQ5eYb — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 2, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav has established himself as a key performer for Mumbai, accumulating more than 5700 runs after joining in 2010. His steady performances have proven instrumental to the team's success. Though his recent domestic cricket participation has been limited, SKY is expected to play a larger role in the 2025-26 season. The BCCI's new directive requires nationally contracted cricketers to play domestic matches when not on international duty.

With Mumbai's competitive team composition and SKY's aspirations for Test cricket selection, a transfer might be in consideration. Sources indicate that the Goa Cricket Association, following their elevation to Elite status, is engaging with multiple players, including SKY, for potential recruitment.

“We are currently in talks with many players from the country. I can’t give you a name right now. We will be finalising other professional players soon,” GCA Secretary Shambha Desai told Times of India.

There was another report suggesting that SKY was at the forefront of persuading other players from Mumbai to consider a move to Goa. However, SKY has denied this claim.

In a related note, Yashasvi Jaiswal recently made headlines by taking on a leadership role in Goa.

“It was a very tough decision for me – Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai – The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA – Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and it has offered me a leadership role. My first goal will be to do well for India and whenever I’m not on national duty, I will be playing for Goa and try to make them go deep into the tournament. This was an opportunity which came my way and I just took it,” Jaiswal said in his email to the Mumbai Cricket Association.

