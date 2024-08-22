Twitter
Cricket

Cricket

'Agar aap uske hisaab se....': Mohammed Shami reveals 'big secret' about Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Rohit Sharma made history by becoming the second Indian captain, after MS Dhoni, to win the T20 World Cup.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 07:26 PM IST

'Agar aap uske hisaab se....': Mohammed Shami reveals 'big secret' about Rohit Sharma's captaincy
File Photo
Rohit Sharma's leadership style when managing Indian players on the field is a harmonious blend of freedom and accountability. Through his composed demeanor, Rohit instills a sense of empowerment in his teammates, encouraging them to showcase their natural talents while also establishing clear expectations. He offers constructive feedback when necessary, and in instances where a player may fall short, his subtle yet impactful reactions effectively convey his message without the need for words.

This approach was underscored by India's star pacer, Mohammed Shami, during an award ceremony. Shami lauded Rohit as a captain who grants his players a significant amount of autonomy, enabling them to perform with confidence and without the burden of unnecessary pressure.

"The best thing about Rohit is that he gives you freedom. Agar aap uske hisaab se sahi nahi utre, to unke thode se reaction bahar aane lagte hain. Wo aapko bateyga ki aapko ye karna tha, ya ye chaiye tha. [The best thing about Rohit Sharma is that he gives you freedom. However, if you don’t meet his expectations, his reactions start to show a bit. He’ll tell you that you should have done this or needed to do that]," Shami said during a award function. 

"Fir bhi aap uspe khare nahi utre, toh fir jo hum screen pe jo reactions dekhte hain, jo hum bina bole samajh jaate hain na, wo aane lagta hai [But if you still don’t live up to it, then the reactions we see on the screen, the ones we understand without him saying anything, start to come out]," Shami said.

Iyer shared similar sentiments to Shami, noting that the team has become accustomed to Rohit's distinctive communication style.

"He's actually right. We fill in the words 'woh', 'yeh', 'usko', 'isko', it is kind of like fill in the blanks for us. So, we just visualise that what will happen in that particular moment or he is talking about what will happen in another situation. But, we understand his feelings, we have been playing with him for so many years. It's not like he is trying to beat around the bush, we know exactly what he feels," Iyer said.

Rohit Sharma made history by becoming the second Indian captain, after MS Dhoni, to win the T20 World Cup. Under Rohit's exceptional leadership, India achieved a remarkable victory, ending the prolonged drought since Dhoni's triumph in 2007. India secured the coveted trophy by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final held in Barbados.

Also read| How does Diamond League points system work and how many Neeraj Chopra needs to qualify for final in Brussels?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
