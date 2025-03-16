Razvi pointed out that Holi is a Hindu celebration and expressed his belief that Muslims should steer clear of such festivities, labeling it a sin.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, the president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, is back in the spotlight with his latest remarks about Team India cricketer. After he called out Mohammed Shami for not observing Ramadan during the Champions Trophy 2025, Razvi has now taken aim at a cricketer's daughter for joining in the Hindu festival of Holi.

Razvi pointed out that Holi is a Hindu celebration and expressed his belief that Muslims should steer clear of such festivities, labeling it a sin. This isn’t the first time he’s voiced his opinions on cricketers’ actions; he previously criticized Shami for sipping juice during a match in Dubai, despite the sweltering heat of the Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia.

Even with Razvi's criticism, Shami garnered a wave of support from fans for his stellar performance in that match, where he claimed three vital wickets to help India clinch victory.

In a video released late on Saturday, All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi said, "She is a small girl … If she plays Holi without understanding (it), then it is not a crime."

"If she is sensible and still plays Holi, then it will be considered against Shariat," he added.

Razvi had previously counseled Shami on adhering to the principles of Islam. However, a video recently surfaced showing Shami's daughter celebrating Holi.

"I have appealed to Shami and his family members … Whatever is not in Shariat, do not let your children do it. Holi is a very big festival for Hindus but Muslims should avoid celebrating Holi. If someone celebrates Holi even after knowing Shariat, it is a crime," he said.

Shami played a crucial role in India's Champions Trophy victory by taking 9 wickets in 5 matches and effectively leading the pace attack. Razvi extended his congratulations to the Indian team players and Shami for their win on Saturday.

"I congratulate Team India's captain, all the players, and Mohammad Shami from the bottom of my heart on their success," he said.

Shami is set to make his return to the field during the IPL 2025 season, representing Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was unable to participate in last year's tournament due to his recovery from surgery.

