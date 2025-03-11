Just one day back, Dhanashree Verma posted a cryptic Instagram story, a day after Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted at the Champions Trophy final with popular RJ Mahvash. Her post read, "Blaming women is always in fashion."

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma, a popular YouTuber and choreographer, has unarchived all the old photos with him on Instagram in a surprise move, reigniting public intrigue about their relationship status. Dhanashree Verma's move comes just a day after photos of Yuzvendra Chahal attending the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai with RJ Mahvash went viral on social media. Many fans have hinted at the possibility of romance brewing between the two.

Neither Dhananshree Verma nor Yuzvendra Chahal, so far, have directly addressed the news of their divorce. Amid this confusion, Dhanashree Verma's unarchiving of her personal photos with Yuzvendra Chahal has left fans wondering, 'if things are back to normal’ between the two. We cannot verify if the two planning to give their relationship another chance.

Just one day back, Dhanashree Verma posted a cryptic Instagram story, a day after Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted at the Champions Trophy final with popular RJ Mahvash. Her post read, "Blaming women is always in fashion."

Earlier, amid multiple reports regarding their divorce, some accusing Dhanashree Verma of asking for Rs 60 crore as alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal, a member of Dhanashree's family rubbished the rumours. The statement read, "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone's privacy."

READ | Amitabh Bachchan shot for two films simultaneously, one in morning and one in evening shift, both become superhits and made him a star, they are..