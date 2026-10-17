After Yuvraj Singh, Delhi Capitals appoint Sri Lanka pace legend Chaminda Vaas as bowling coach for IPL 2027

Delhi Capitals have strengthened their coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027, appointing Sri Lankan pace legend Chaminda Vaas as fast-bowling coach after recently naming Yuvraj Singh as batting coach. Vaas will join the Sourav Ganguly-led support staff as the franchise prepares for the upcoming season.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have appointed Chaminda Vaas as their new fast-bowling coach in preparation for IPL 2027. The former Sri Lankan pacer represents the third member added to the Delhi Capitals coaching staff, following Sourav Ganguly's appointment as head coach and Yuvraj Singh's designation as assistant and batting coach.

Vaas has been brought in to succeed Munaf Patel, who served as DC bowling coach during the 2025 and 2026 seasons. His contract with Delhi Capitals extends through 2027.

Vaas makes his return to the IPL following a 16-year absence, having previously represented the now-defunct Deccan Chargers franchise from 2007 to 2010. During his IPL career, he accumulated 18 wickets across 13 matches, maintaining an economy rate of 7.55.

One legendary C.V. Welcoming our Fast Bowling Coach Chaminda Vaas to Dilli https://t.co/m5Qrg1EXJ4 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 17, 2026

Sri Lankan cricket legend brings substantial coaching experience

The distinguished Sri Lankan cricket figure possesses considerable coaching credentials for the Delhi Capitals organization. He held the position of Sri Lanka's fast-bowling coach from 2013 to 2015. Upon the conclusion of his contract with Sri Lanka, he was engaged by Ireland as a bowling consultant ahead of the 2016 T20 World Cup.

During 2017, he resumed his role with the Sri Lankan men's national cricket team as fast-bowling coach and subsequently undertook his fourth engagement with his nation in 2021, during the West Indies tour.

Vaas accumulated 761 wickets across 439 international matches

The 52-year-old was a pivotal component of Sri Lanka's bowling unit throughout his playing career. He represented Sri Lanka from 1994 to 2009, securing 355 wickets in 111 Tests, 400 wickets in 322 ODIs, and six wickets in six T20Is, establishing himself as among Sri Lanka's most accomplished pace bowlers.

Among the most notable achievements of Vaas' career was his hat-trick performance against Bangladesh, accomplished with the opening three deliveries of the innings during the 2003 World Cup held in South Africa. He dismissed Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Ashraful, and Ehsanul Hoque.

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