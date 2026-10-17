FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
All 9 Indians aboard chemical tanker YARA J safe in Romania, confirms Embassy

All 9 Indians aboard chemical tanker YARA J safe in Romania, confirms Embassy

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay pays emotional tribute to 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, announces state honours for music composer

CM Vijay pays tribute to 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, announces state honours

Nakhrewaalii: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt laud 'womantic twist' to Majnu-Laila tale, praise debutant Ansh Duggal: 'Mahadev kare tu bahut bada star bane'

Nakhrewaalii: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt laud 'womantic twist' to Majnu-Laila tale

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

After Yuvraj Singh, Delhi Capitals appoint Sri Lanka pace legend Chaminda Vaas as bowling coach for IPL 2027

Delhi Capitals have strengthened their coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027, appointing Sri Lankan pace legend Chaminda Vaas as fast-bowling coach after recently naming Yuvraj Singh as batting coach. Vaas will join the Sourav Ganguly-led support staff as the franchise prepares for the upcoming season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 05:11 PM IST

After Yuvraj Singh, Delhi Capitals appoint Sri Lanka pace legend Chaminda Vaas as bowling coach for IPL 2027
Yuvraj Singh, Chaminda Vaas and Sourav Ganguly. (AI-generated image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Capitals (DC) have appointed Chaminda Vaas as their new fast-bowling coach in preparation for IPL 2027. The former Sri Lankan pacer represents the third member added to the Delhi Capitals coaching staff, following Sourav Ganguly's appointment as head coach and Yuvraj Singh's designation as assistant and batting coach.

Vaas has been brought in to succeed Munaf Patel, who served as DC bowling coach during the 2025 and 2026 seasons. His contract with Delhi Capitals extends through 2027.

Vaas makes his return to the IPL following a 16-year absence, having previously represented the now-defunct Deccan Chargers franchise from 2007 to 2010. During his IPL career, he accumulated 18 wickets across 13 matches, maintaining an economy rate of 7.55.

Sri Lankan cricket legend brings substantial coaching experience

The distinguished Sri Lankan cricket figure possesses considerable coaching credentials for the Delhi Capitals organization. He held the position of Sri Lanka's fast-bowling coach from 2013 to 2015. Upon the conclusion of his contract with Sri Lanka, he was engaged by Ireland as a bowling consultant ahead of the 2016 T20 World Cup.

During 2017, he resumed his role with the Sri Lankan men's national cricket team as fast-bowling coach and subsequently undertook his fourth engagement with his nation in 2021, during the West Indies tour.

Vaas accumulated 761 wickets across 439 international matches

The 52-year-old was a pivotal component of Sri Lanka's bowling unit throughout his playing career. He represented Sri Lanka from 1994 to 2009, securing 355 wickets in 111 Tests, 400 wickets in 322 ODIs, and six wickets in six T20Is, establishing himself as among Sri Lanka's most accomplished pace bowlers.

Among the most notable achievements of Vaas' career was his hat-trick performance against Bangladesh, accomplished with the opening three deliveries of the innings during the 2003 World Cup held in South Africa. He dismissed Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Ashraful, and Ehsanul Hoque.

Also read| World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh set to make IPL coaching debut, joins THIS team for 2027 season

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
All 9 Indians aboard chemical tanker YARA J safe in Romania, confirms Embassy
All 9 Indians aboard chemical tanker YARA J safe in Romania, confirms Embassy
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay pays emotional tribute to 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, announces state honours for music composer
CM Vijay pays tribute to 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, announces state honours
Virat Kohli playing street cricket? Viral video of India star’s lookalike breaks the internet - Watch
Virat Kohli playing street cricket? Lookalike’s iral video breaks the internet
Nakhrewaalii: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt laud 'womantic twist' to Majnu-Laila tale, praise debutant Ansh Duggal: 'Mahadev kare tu bahut bada star bane'
Nakhrewaalii: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt laud 'womantic twist' to Majnu-Laila tale
Marathi thriller Gondhal, India's official entry to Oscars, to have a pan-India release in November on this date
Gondhal, India's official entry to Oscars, to release pan-India on this date
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement